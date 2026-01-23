Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketRanji Trophy: Another Double Ton Puts Sarfaraz Khan Among Ranji Elite

Ranji Trophy: Another Double Ton Puts Sarfaraz Khan Among Ranji Elite

Sarfaraz's Ranji double ton against Hyderabad sparked debate: Does Mumbai batter merit greater attention from chief selector Ajit Agarkar?

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 05:09 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan's unbeaten 227 against Hyderabad in Ranji Trophy 2025-26 has not only powered his side to 500/6 declared but also etched his name in cricket's elite history books.

This first-class double ton completes a rare seasonal triple: a First-class 200, List A 150, and T20 hundred - only the fourth batter ever, following Daniel Bell-Drummond (2016, 2023) and Alex Hales (2017).

Elite Triple Crown Secured

Sarfaraz Khan reached 200 off 206 balls, featuring 19 fours and 9 sixes at a 103.65 strike rate, in a 249-run partnership with Siddhesh Lad (104).

This marks his fifth First-Class double century and 17th ton overall, pushing him past 5,000 FC runs. The Vijay Hazare 157 and Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 ton earlier this season sealed unprecedented haul, showcasing his format versatility amid Mumbai's Elite Group D campaign.

Reminder to Agarkar and Selectors

With chief selector Ajit Agarkar under scrutiny for Test middle-order picks post-New Zealand series (Sarfaraz Khan's last Test: November 2024), this masterclass screams for recall.

His Ranji average hovers above 70 across five games (468 runs: 227*, 157, 62, 21, 1), blending consistency against Mohammed Siraj (45 off 39) with white-ball fireworks - 303 Vijay Hazare runs at 75.75 (190.56 SR), 329 Syed Mushtaq Ali at 200+ SR.

CSK's acquisition adds auction buzz, positioning him ahead of inconsistent contenders like Karun Nair or Prithvi Shaw.

Broader Selection Stakes

Ranji Trophy remains India's proving ground, and Sarfaraz Khan's entry, first Mumbai batter post-Jaffer/Rahane in this elite club, amplifies pressure on Agarkar ahead of home Tests.

Domestic dominance (near-100 average this season) trumps IPL cameos, reminding selectors that red-ball readiness comes above T20 hype. Mumbai's momentum grows, but Khan is definitely aiming for a spot in the national side. 

Next Test Assignments

Reports indicate India face Afghanistan in a Test series in June 2026, though details remain unconfirmed. Officially, a white-ball tour of Sri Lanka follows. Sarfaraz Khan's dominant Ranji form, with a commanding score of 227, completing a rare feat, puts chief selector Ajit Agarkar on notice. Will this purple patch earn him a middle-order recall for the Afghanistan challenge? Squad picks become must-watch.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

What significant record did Sarfaraz Khan achieve with his 227 not out against Hyderabad?

Sarfaraz Khan completed a rare seasonal triple crown: a First-class 200, List A 150, and T20 hundred. This feat has only been achieved by three other batters in cricket history.

How many First-Class double centuries has Sarfaraz Khan scored?

This innings marks Sarfaraz Khan's fifth First-Class double century. He now has over 5,000 First-Class runs overall.

What is Sarfaraz Khan's current Ranji Trophy average this season?

Sarfaraz Khan is averaging above 70 in the Ranji Trophy this season. His impressive domestic form highlights his readiness for red-ball cricket.

Who is under scrutiny due to Sarfaraz Khan's recent performance?

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar is under scrutiny for Test middle-order picks. Sarfaraz Khan's masterclass performance is seen as a strong case for his recall.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 05:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sarfaraz Khan Ajit Agarkar Ranji Trophy
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Sabrimala Gold Loss Probe Is Modi's Guarantee If BJP Wins': PM In Kerala
'Sabrimala Gold Loss Probe Is Modi's Guarantee If BJP Wins': PM In Kerala
Cities
Relief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis
Relief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis
Election 2025
Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala
Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala
Cities
Noida, Ahmedabad Schools Receive Bomb Threat Days Before Republic Day; Security Checks Underway
Several Schools In Noida, Ahmedabad Schools Receive Bomb Threat Ahead Of Republic Day
Advertisement

Videos

Winter Alert 2026: North India Blanketed in Snow: Srinagar Airport Halted, Hill Stations Turn Magical
Weather Alert: Heavy Snowfall Hits Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand – Roads Closed, Tourism Thrives”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Abhimukteshwaranand Continues Sangam Sit-In Amid Basant Panchami Controversy in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Massive Basant Panchami Celebrations in Dhar Bhojshala Amid Friday Jumma Prayers, Security Tightened
Breaking News: Sangeet Som Clashes with Meerut Police During CM Yogi Event, Viral Video Sparks Nationwide Debate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, UAE Defence Pact Shouldn’t Disturb New Delhi's Strategic Equation In Gulf
Opinion
Embed widget