Sarfaraz Khan completed a rare seasonal triple crown: a First-class 200, List A 150, and T20 hundred. This feat has only been achieved by three other batters in cricket history.
Ranji Trophy: Another Double Ton Puts Sarfaraz Khan Among Ranji Elite
Sarfaraz's Ranji double ton against Hyderabad sparked debate: Does Mumbai batter merit greater attention from chief selector Ajit Agarkar?
Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan's unbeaten 227 against Hyderabad in Ranji Trophy 2025-26 has not only powered his side to 500/6 declared but also etched his name in cricket's elite history books.
This first-class double ton completes a rare seasonal triple: a First-class 200, List A 150, and T20 hundred - only the fourth batter ever, following Daniel Bell-Drummond (2016, 2023) and Alex Hales (2017).
Elite Triple Crown Secured
Sarfaraz Khan reached 200 off 206 balls, featuring 19 fours and 9 sixes at a 103.65 strike rate, in a 249-run partnership with Siddhesh Lad (104).
This marks his fifth First-Class double century and 17th ton overall, pushing him past 5,000 FC runs. The Vijay Hazare 157 and Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 ton earlier this season sealed unprecedented haul, showcasing his format versatility amid Mumbai's Elite Group D campaign.
Reminder to Agarkar and Selectors
With chief selector Ajit Agarkar under scrutiny for Test middle-order picks post-New Zealand series (Sarfaraz Khan's last Test: November 2024), this masterclass screams for recall.
His Ranji average hovers above 70 across five games (468 runs: 227*, 157, 62, 21, 1), blending consistency against Mohammed Siraj (45 off 39) with white-ball fireworks - 303 Vijay Hazare runs at 75.75 (190.56 SR), 329 Syed Mushtaq Ali at 200+ SR.
CSK's acquisition adds auction buzz, positioning him ahead of inconsistent contenders like Karun Nair or Prithvi Shaw.
Broader Selection Stakes
Ranji Trophy remains India's proving ground, and Sarfaraz Khan's entry, first Mumbai batter post-Jaffer/Rahane in this elite club, amplifies pressure on Agarkar ahead of home Tests.
Domestic dominance (near-100 average this season) trumps IPL cameos, reminding selectors that red-ball readiness comes above T20 hype. Mumbai's momentum grows, but Khan is definitely aiming for a spot in the national side.
Next Test Assignments
Reports indicate India face Afghanistan in a Test series in June 2026, though details remain unconfirmed. Officially, a white-ball tour of Sri Lanka follows. Sarfaraz Khan's dominant Ranji form, with a commanding score of 227, completing a rare feat, puts chief selector Ajit Agarkar on notice. Will this purple patch earn him a middle-order recall for the Afghanistan challenge? Squad picks become must-watch.
