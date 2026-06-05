India Wicketkeeper Retires At 32, Thanks Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli

Indian wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat has officially brought down the curtain on his international cricket career, sharing his emotional departure through a heartfelt social media announcement. The 32-year-old Andhra cricketer moves away from the national setup after representing India in the traditional five-day format over a brief yet memorable window.

Stepping Up in a Crisis

Bharat's international breakthrough came at a challenging time for Team India, earning his Test cap following Rishabh Pant's serious car accident. He went on to don the national colors in seven Test matches between 2023 and 2024. His solid glovework behind the stumps earned him a place in India's starting XI for the high-stakes 2023 ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia at The Oval.

Throughout his international tenure, the technical gloveman recorded 19 dismissals behind the stumps and scored a total of 221 runs. His personal best with the bat came against Australia in Ahmedabad, where he hit a gritty 44. His final appearance for the country was against England in Visakhapatnam in February 2024, after which younger prospects like Dhruv Jurel emerged in the pecking order.

KS Bharat's emotional note

Reflecting on fulfilling his lifelong dream of wearing the India crest, Bharat expressed profound pride in his journey:

"With a proud heart and a sense of gratitude, I announce my retirement from international cricket," Bharat stated. "To play for my country has been the greatest honour of my life. This journey of mine has demanded great resilience and strength, but the honour of representing India in Tests was worth every single moment."

Bharat singled out three pivotal figures who shaped his career path, paying special tribute to his IPL debut captain Virat Kohli for thrusting him into the limelight, national skipper Rohit Sharma for overseeing his Test debut, and former head coach Rahul Dravid for guiding him relentlessly from the India 'A' ranks to the top flight.

Eyeing Global T20 Leagues

While his international journey concludes, Bharat's relationship with the game remains far from over. By retiring from international cricket, the veteran keeper places himself in a position to leverage BCCI rules that allow retired players to participate in lucrative, overseas franchise T20 leagues. He also emphasized his desire to transition into mentoring, coaching, and shaping the future generation of cricketers.