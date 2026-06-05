Lalit Modi Net Worth: Houses, Businesses, And Multi-Crore Lifestyle

Lalit Modi, the polarizing mastermind and founding architect of the multi-billion-dollar Indian Premier League (IPL), has never been one to shy away from grand, unapologetic displays of wealth. Despite living in self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom since 2010 amidst intense financial investigations back home, Modi’s billionaire lifestyle has remained completely untouched.

In a recent viral interview, Modi turned heads by claiming that he comfortably spends an astonishing ₹10 to ₹12 crore every single week, dismissively stating that changing his lavish routine for anyone is completely out of the question.

Estimated Net Worth & Family Empire

According to multiple financial trackers, Lalit Modi’s personal net worth is estimated to sit comfortably around ₹4,555 crore ($570 million). However, his personal wealth is deeply intertwined with his generational lineage. Modi famously declared that he was born "with a diamond spoon" into one of India’s most influential industrial families.

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The financial engine behind his lifestyle is Modi Enterprises, a massive conglomerate founded by his grandfather Gujarmal Modi in 1933 and expanded by his father, K.K. Modi. Today, the corporate empire is valued at well over ₹12,000 crore and operates across a highly diversified portfolio:

Tobacco & Mouth Fresheners: Godfrey Phillips India and Pan Vilas Pan Masala.

Retail & Consumer Goods: The omnipresent 24Seven convenience store chain and Modi Care.

Agrochemicals & Industrial: Indofil Industries.

Other Sectors: Extensive holdings in entertainment, education, cosmetics, fashion, and travel (Beacon Travel) spanning India, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

Modi recently revealed that he has formally passed down his ownership stakes as a gift to his children. Today, his son Ruchir and daughter Aliya manage the core operations, with Modi jokingly admitting that his children now actively fund his high-rolling lifestyle and occasionally tell him to curb his credit card bills.

Luxury Home: A Five-Storey London Masterpiece

The crown jewel of Modi’s real estate portfolio is his ultra-exclusive UK base located at 117 Sloane Street, nestled right on the border of London's ultra-premium Belgravia and Chelsea neighborhoods. Market experts value this historic, red-brick corner property at hundreds of crores of rupees. Spanning a massive 7,000 square feet across five expansive storeys, the residence features:

Eight massive double bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two kitchens, and four grand reception areas optimized for high-profile entertaining.

A rare, fully integrated internal elevator connecting all five levels.

Unlike traditional wealthy estates lined solely with Renaissance art, Modi's walls are a monument to sports history. The interior functions as a private cricket sanctuary, completely covered in historic photographs, signed bats, and framed, iconic IPL jerseys.

Car Collection: An Obsession with Italian Exotics

Lalit Modi’s garage is a petrolhead's dream, highlighted by high-end German engineering, premium British cruisers, and an absolute obsession with Ferrari.

Notable Vehicles in Modi Garage:

Ferrari F12 Berlinetta: A milestone 50th birthday gift to Lalit from his son. It famously bears the highly expensive, custom UK vanity license plate “CRI3KET”.

Ferrari California: A stunning convertible GT sports car gifted to him by his late wife, Minal.

Aston Martin Rapide: A 4-door ultra-luxury sports saloon powered by a roaring V12 engine, which Lalit originally gifted to his wife.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class (W221 & W222): The quintessential billionaire cruisers. Modi routinely uses these flagship luxury saloons to be chauffeured around London.

Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG & Range Rover Autobiography: High-performance, luxury SUVs built to handle any terrain with absolute comfort.