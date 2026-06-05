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HomeSportsCricketBCCI Picks New T20I Captain, To Lead India In Ireland And England Tours

BCCI Picks New T20I Captain, To Lead India In Ireland And England Tours

The T20I leadership overhaul coincides with another historic development: 15-year-old batting phenom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set to receive his maiden senior India call-up.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 05 Jun 2026 09:41 AM (IST)

Indian cricket is preparing for a major leadership transition in its shortest format. Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer is poised to take over the T20I captaincy from Suryakumar Yadav starting with the upcoming tours of Ireland and England.

India’s new-look T20I cycle officially gets underway with two T20 games against Ireland in Belfast on June 26 and 28, followed by a grueling five-match T20I series against England from July 1 to 11. The official squad announcement is scheduled for Saturday.

This strategic decision to make Iyer T20 skipper is part of a comprehensive, long-term roadmap tailored specifically toward the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics - where cricket makes its historic return - and the 2028 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Earns Maiden Call-Up

The leadership overhaul coincides with another historic development: 15-year-old batting phenom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set to receive his maiden senior India call-up.

Also Read | India Wicketkeeper Retires At 32, Thanks Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli

To prepare him for the senior team, Sooryavanshi will first feature for India 'A' in an upcoming tri-series in Sri Lanka before flying out to join Iyer’s squad in the United Kingdom.

The left-handed prodigy completely dominated IPL 2026, winning the Orange Cap with 776 runs at an extraordinary strike rate of 237.30.

Suryakumar's Form Precipitates Shift

The change comes at an unexpected time, given that Suryakumar successfully led India to the T20 World Cup title in March. However, the 35-year-old's individual performances with the bat have recently come under intense scrutiny. During that World Cup campaign, he registered a modest 242 runs across nine innings at a strike rate of 136.72.

Also Read | India Coach Breaks Silence On Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Fitness Ahead Of Afghanistan Series

His struggles deepened during the IPL 2026 season, where he managed just 270 runs in 13 innings, averaging 20.76. Reports suggest that selectors believe fresh, younger leadership is required for the upcoming cycle, leaving Suryakumar's spot in the T20I playing eleven in serious jeopardy. This mirrors a similar ruthless move from last year, when Rohit Sharma was replaced as ODI captain following a major tournament victory.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new T20I captain for India?

Shreyas Iyer is set to take over the T20I captaincy from Suryakumar Yadav. This transition will begin with the upcoming tours of Ireland and England.

Why was Shreyas Iyer chosen as the T20I captain?

Iyer's appointment is part of a comprehensive, long-term roadmap. This strategy is tailored specifically toward the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the 2028 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Who is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and what is his significance?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a 15-year-old batting phenom who has earned his maiden senior India call-up. He previously dominated IPL 2026, winning the Orange Cap with 776 runs.

Why is Suryakumar Yadav being replaced as T20I captain?

Suryakumar's individual batting performances have recently come under intense scrutiny. Selectors believe fresh, younger leadership is required for the upcoming cycle.

Published at : 05 Jun 2026 09:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI Shreyas Iyer Suryakumar Yadav India Vs Ireland INDIA VS ENGLAND India New T20 Captain
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