Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Live Streaming, Telecast Details

Ranji Trophy final live streaming, telecast: India's domestic premier competition has reached its grand finale. Starting February 24, 2026, eight-time champions Karnataka are facing off against first-time finalists Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) in a historic Ranji Trophy final at the KSCA Stadium in Hubballi. The final is not just a battle for domestic supremacy but also a stage for several Indian international stars to prove their red-ball mettle.

KL Rahul Returns

The biggest draw for Ranji Trophy final is presence of KL Rahul in Karnataka lineup. After being rested for early stages of T20 World Cup Super 8s, Rahul has returned to domestic duties to strengthen Karnataka’s middle order alongside veteran Mayank Agarwal and captain Devdutt Padikkal.

J&K's Fairy-tale Run

Jammu & Kashmir has been the "giant-killer" of the season, defeating powerhouses like Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. Led by Paras Dogra, the team relies heavily on the explosive batting of Abdul Samad and lethal pace of Umran Malik, who has been clocking 150kmph+ throughout the knockouts.

How to Watch Ranji Trophy Final Live

Fans eager to watch the red-ball action can catch every delivery through multiple platforms:

Live Telecast: Ranji Trophy Final match is being broadcast live on Star Sports Network across India.

Live Streaming: For digital viewers, Ranji Trophy Final is available for live streaming on JioHotstar app and website.

Ranji Final start and toss time: Ranji Trophy Final match begins at 9:30 AM IST, with the toss having already taken place this morning.

Karnataka is looking to end an 11-year drought for the Ranji crown, their last title coming in 2014-15. Statistically, they are the favorites, having won all four of their previous encounters against J&K. However, with the Hubballi pitch expected to offer turn for spinners like Shreyas Gopal and Abid Mushtaq, the underdog J&K side is well-equipped to cause one last upset this season.