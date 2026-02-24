Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketRanji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Live Streaming, Telecast Details

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Live Streaming, Telecast Details

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Live Streaming: Fans eager to watch the red-ball action can catch every delivery through multiple platforms.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 09:23 AM (IST)

Ranji Trophy final live streaming, telecast: India's domestic premier competition has reached its grand finale. Starting February 24, 2026, eight-time champions Karnataka are facing off against first-time finalists Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) in a historic Ranji Trophy final at the KSCA Stadium in Hubballi. The final is not just a battle for domestic supremacy but also a stage for several Indian international stars to prove their red-ball mettle.

KL Rahul Returns

The biggest draw for Ranji Trophy final is presence of KL Rahul in Karnataka lineup. After being rested for early stages of T20 World Cup Super 8s, Rahul has returned to domestic duties to strengthen Karnataka’s middle order alongside veteran Mayank Agarwal and captain Devdutt Padikkal.

J&K's Fairy-tale Run

Jammu & Kashmir has been the "giant-killer" of the season, defeating powerhouses like Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. Led by Paras Dogra, the team relies heavily on the explosive batting of Abdul Samad and lethal pace of Umran Malik, who has been clocking 150kmph+ throughout the knockouts.

How to Watch Ranji Trophy Final Live

Fans eager to watch the red-ball action can catch every delivery through multiple platforms:

Live Telecast: Ranji Trophy Final match is being broadcast live on Star Sports Network across India.

Live Streaming: For digital viewers, Ranji Trophy Final is available for live streaming on JioHotstar app and website.

Ranji Final start and toss time: Ranji Trophy Final match begins at 9:30 AM IST, with the toss having already taken place this morning.

Karnataka is looking to end an 11-year drought for the Ranji crown, their last title coming in 2014-15. Statistically, they are the favorites, having won all four of their previous encounters against J&K. However, with the Hubballi pitch expected to offer turn for spinners like Shreyas Gopal and Abid Mushtaq, the underdog J&K side is well-equipped to cause one last upset this season.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Published at : 24 Feb 2026 09:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranji Trophy Final Ranji Trophy Final Live Ranji Trophy Final Live Streaming Ranji Trophy Final Live Tv Channels
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Live Streaming, Telecast Details
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Live Streaming, Telecast Details
Cricket
How West Indies' Win Impacts India's T20 World Cup Semi-Final Journey
How West Indies' Win Impacts India's T20 World Cup Semi-Final Journey
Cricket
Shimron Hetmyer Makes History: Smashes T20 World Cup’s Fastest Fifty And 5 Consecutive Sixes For WI
Shimron Hetmyer Makes History: Smashes T20 World Cup’s Fastest Fifty And 5 Consecutive Sixes For WI
Cricket
Watch: Sophie Shine Breaks The Internet With ‘Dhurandhar’ Performance; Yuvraj Singh Joins Dhawan For Bhangra
Watch: Dhawan & Sophie Shine Break The Internet With ‘Dhurandhar’ Performance; Yuvraj Singh Shows Bhangra Moves
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Faces POCSO Probe, Prayagraj Police Collect Evidence in Varanasi
Delhi News: North-East Students Harassed in Delhi; Authorities Take Swift Action
Lucknow Breaking: Students Protest at Lucknow University Over Religious Activities on Campus
Patna Crime: Two Brothers Shot Dead at Son’s Reception Party in Shahpur, Patna; Investigation Underway
Alert Delhi: Bomb Threat Near ITO in Delhi Declared Hoax, No Suspicious Items Found
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sagarneel Sinha
Sagarneel SinhaSagarneel Sinha
OPINION | Assam Congress At Crossroads Amid Identity Crisis And Leadership Challenges
Opinion
Embed widget