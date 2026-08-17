One Pakistani Among Just 3 Players With 10,000 Runs And 500 Wickets

Sustaining a high level of performance with both bat and ball across a long international career is an extraordinary achievement. While most cricketers build their reputation in one discipline, a select group of all-rounders have made a significant impact in both. So far, only three players have crossed the remarkable mark of 10,000 international runs and 500 wickets.

The exclusive group features South African great Jacques Kallis, Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan and former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi.

Jacques Kallis - 25,534 runs and 577 wickets

South African legend Jacques Kallis leads the elite list. Across 519 international matches, Kallis accumulated 25,534 runs and picked up 577 wickets. His career lasted for almost 20 years, during which he established himself as a prolific run-scorer in both Tests and ODIs while remaining a highly effective bowler. His remarkable consistency with bat and ball has earned him a place among cricket's greatest all-rounders.

Shakib Al Hasan - 14,730 runs and 712 wickets

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan occupies the second position. The veteran all-rounder has amassed 14,730 international runs and claimed 712 wickets. For many years, Shakib has been one of Bangladesh's most influential players across all three formats. His ability to contribute match-winning performances with either discipline has made him one of the finest all-rounders of his generation.

Shahid Afridi - 11,196 runs and 541 wickets

Former Pakistan star Shahid Afridi is the third player to enter this exclusive club. During his international career, Afridi scored 11,196 runs and collected 541 wickets. Although he became famous for his aggressive and powerful batting, his leg-spin proved equally valuable and helped Pakistan win several crucial matches.

Only three players have achieved the feat

The combination of 10,000 international runs and 500 wickets remains an exceptionally rare achievement. Jacques Kallis, Shakib Al Hasan and Shahid Afridi are the only three players to have reached both milestones, underlining their extraordinary contributions with both bat and ball.