CSK Told To ‘Fix MS Dhoni’s Role’ Before Naming Next Head Coach

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Srikkanth urges CSK to clarify MS Dhoni's future role first.

He recommends Michael Hussey as coach, citing existing familiarity.

Srikkanth rejects Morgan, McCullum due to perceived suitability concerns.

Chennai Super Kings have been advised to settle MS Dhoni’s future role before deciding on Stephen Fleming’s successor. Former India batter Kris Srikkanth has backed Michael Hussey for the head coach position while rejecting Eoin Morgan and Brendon McCullum as options for the five-time IPL champions.

CSK Urged To Sort Dhoni’s Role First

Fleming's departure has left CSK searching for a new head coach after an 18-year partnership that produced five IPL titles.

Eoin Morgan has emerged as one of the names linked with the vacancy, with former CSK and India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently discussing the possibility on his YouTube channel.

However, Srikkanth does not believe Morgan should be considered for the role.

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"I won't go for Eoin Morgan for sure. He was a good player and a good captain for England. But as a coach, I won't accept him as an option. Even as KKR's captain, he didn't do anything great. It'll be best if he just sticks to commentary," said Srikkanth on his YouTube channel.

Srikkanth also ruled out Brendon McCullum, whose existing responsibilities as England's white-ball coach could make the role difficult to manage.

"Likewise, it'll be good for CSK if they don't appoint Brendon McCullum as the head coach. They should say no to both Morgan and McCullum," said Srikkanth.

Michael Hussey Backed To Replace Fleming

Instead of looking outside the franchise, Srikkanth believes CSK already have their ideal candidate in Michael Hussey.

The former Australia batter, known as 'Mr Cricket', is currently part of CSK's coaching setup as their batting coach.

Srikkanth believes Hussey should be the automatic choice to succeed Fleming.

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"CSK don't need anyone from outside when they have Mr. Cricket with him. Michael Hussey should be the automatic head coach. He will be the best choice."

Hussey's familiarity with the franchise and its existing setup, according to Srikkanth, makes him a more natural option than bringing in an external coach.

‘What Will MS Dhoni’s Place In CSK Be?’

Srikkanth, however, believes the coaching decision cannot be separated from the bigger question surrounding Dhoni.

Dhoni did not play a single match for CSK during IPL 2026, making his future with the franchise a major factor in determining its next phase.

Rather than simply appointing a new head coach, Srikkanth believes CSK first need clarity on Dhoni's role and influence within the franchise.

"But what will MS Dhoni's place in CSK be going forward? That arrangement has to be fixed first, and only then will everything else fall in place," Srikkanth said.

The comment puts Dhoni's role at the centre of CSK's next coaching decision. With Fleming gone and the franchise entering a new phase, the question is no longer only about who replaces him, but also about how much responsibility and influence Dhoni will have going forward.

For Srikkanth, that clarity needs to come before CSK finalise their next head coach.