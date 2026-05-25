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HomeNewsCBSE Admits Answer Sheet Error, Sends Correct Copy After Student Trolled As ‘Pakistani’

CBSE Admits Answer Sheet Error, Sends Correct Copy After Student Trolled As ‘Pakistani’

CBSE admitted an answer sheet mix-up after a Class 12 student faced online trolling and was called ‘Pakistani’ over his complaint.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 25 May 2026 11:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Student faced severe online trolling and personal distress.

Central Board of Secondary Education has admitted to an answer sheet mix-up in the ongoing On-Screen Marking controversy after a Class 12 student, who was heavily trolled online and even called “Pakistani” on social media, received what he says is his actual Physics answer sheet. The student, Vedant, had earlier alleged that the Physics answer sheet uploaded by CBSE during the re-evaluation process did not belong to him, triggering a wider debate over possible technical lapses in the board’s digital evaluation system. Speaking exclusively to ABP Live, Vedant said the fresh PDF sent by CBSE finally matched his handwriting and answer pattern, bringing him “relief” after days of distress.

Student Says He Was Trolled, Called ‘Pakistani’

Vedant said he immediately knew the first answer sheet shown to him was not his because the writing style and method of attempting questions looked completely different.

“I always solve MCQs at the end, not in the beginning. The new copy follows the same pattern, so I knew it was mine,” he told ABP Live.

The student also revealed the emotional toll of the online abuse that followed after he raised the issue publicly.

“Some people even questioned whether I was Indian. I stopped eating, developed headaches and cried because of the trolling,” he said.

Vedant clarified that he created an X account only to highlight his grievance after friends advised him to use social media to draw attention to the issue.

Also Read: ‘Far From Gender Justice’: Owaisi Slams Assam’s UCC Bill 2026, Questions ‘Uniformity’ Claim

Marks Revised

Vedant’s brother Siddhant condemned the trolling faced by the 17-year-old and said the family had no formal mechanism to report the discrepancy directly to CBSE.

Their father, Sanjay Srivastava, thanked both ABP Live and CBSE for helping resolve the issue quickly. According to the family, Vedant’s Physics marks have now increased from 65 to 74 following the correction, taking his overall score close to 77 per cent.

Vedant said he now plans to focus on JEE preparation but will still apply for re-evaluation because he believes the marking of his paper was “very strict”.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At PM Modi Over CBSE Row, Says ‘Gen Z Will Shatter Arrogance’

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Before You Go

Breaking: MP CM Mohan Yadav Visits Bhojshala After Court Verdict, Offers Prayers to Maa Vagdevi

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 11:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
CBSE Re-evaluation Row Vedant CBSE
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