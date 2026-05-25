Trump is defending his approach to negotiations with Iran, dismissing critics from both parties and asserting that any deal will be meaningful or there will be no deal.
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‘Either Great & Meaningful Deal Or No Deal’: Trump Says US Won’t Compromise On Iran
Trump slammed critics of his Iran negotiations, calling them “losers” and defending the talks as talks with Tehran continue. He said any deal would differ completely from Obama’s JCPOA.
- Trump attacked critics of his Iran negotiations, calling them
- He specifically targeted Republicans for undermining his agenda.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Donald Trump's stance on the ongoing negotiations with Iran?
Who are some of the Republican critics Trump has targeted?
Trump has specifically targeted Republican figures like Thom Tillis, Bill Cassidy, and Thomas Massie, accusing them of disloyalty and undermining his agenda.
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