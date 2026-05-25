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HomeNewsWorld‘Either Great & Meaningful Deal Or No Deal’: Trump Says US Won’t Compromise On Iran

‘Either Great & Meaningful Deal Or No Deal’: Trump Says US Won’t Compromise On Iran

Trump slammed critics of his Iran negotiations, calling them “losers” and defending the talks as talks with Tehran continue. He said any deal would differ completely from Obama’s JCPOA.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 25 May 2026 06:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump attacked critics of his Iran negotiations, calling them
  • He specifically targeted Republicans for undermining his agenda.

US President Donald Trump launched a sharp attack on critics of his ongoing negotiations with Iran, dismissing opponents within both parties and defending his approach as talks over a possible agreement continue.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump mocked what he called “Dumocrats, RINOS, and fools” who were criticising a potential deal with Tehran despite key aspects of the negotiations not yet being finalised.

"I laugh at all of the Dumocrats, RINOS, and Fools who know nothing about the potential deal I am making with Iran, things that haven’t even been negotiated yet," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump Targets Republicans

Trump specifically targeted Republican figures including Thom Tillis, Bill Cassidy and Thomas Massie, accusing them of weakness, disloyalty and undermining his political agenda.

Also Read: Fresh US Attack On Iran Ahead? Trump Shares AI Bomb Image Amid Peace Deal Uncertainty

The US President claimed his critics “create division and loss” and described them as “losers,” while insisting that any agreement reached with Iran would be fundamentally different from the 2015 nuclear deal negotiated under former President Barack Obama.

Trump once again criticised the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, calling it a “disaster” and alleging that it created a pathway for Iran to develop nuclear weapons.

"Weak and ineffective people like failed Senator Thom Tillis (Soon out of office!), Bill Cassidy, who just suffered a massive Primary loss, really bad Congressman Thomas Massie, a major sleazebag who lost in a landslide to a great American Patriot (Endorsed by “TRUMP”) after showing tremendous disloyalty to his Party (and Country!), and almost all Dumocrats, people that have totally lost their way, constantly supporting bad policy and even worse candidates, but are constantly critical of each and every fantastic win I have. These people should go home and rest, they do nothing but create division and loss. In other words, they are losers!" Trump said.

'Meaningful Deal Or No Deal'

Trump also said that the deal with Iran would be either meaningful or there will be no agreement between the two countries. 

"Deal with Iran will either be a great and meaningful one, or there will be no deal. It will be the exact opposite of the JCPOA disaster negotiated by the failed Obama Administration, which was a direct and open path to a Nuclear Weapon for Iran. No, I don’t do deals like that," Trump said. 

The remarks come amid ongoing diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran over a possible ceasefire framework and broader negotiations linked to Iran’s nuclear programme and regional tensions.

Also Read: Trump’s Cryptic Warning To Iran Comes As Peace Deal Reaches Final Phase

In an earlier post on Truth Social, Trump said that if an agreement was reached with Tehran, it would be a “good and fair” deal, unlike the nuclear agreement signed during the administration of former President Barack Obama.

Trump once again criticised the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, claiming it handed Iran large sums of money and opened the door for Tehran to pursue nuclear weapons. He asserted that any deal negotiated under his leadership would be completely different.

‘I Don’t Make Bad Deals’: Trump

The US President also hit out at critics questioning the ongoing negotiations, saying many were commenting without fully understanding the situation.

“Unlike those before me, who should have solved this problem years ago, I do not make bad deals,” Trump said.

On Sunday, according to Indian time, Trump claimed that a deal involving the United States, Iran and several other countries had been “largely negotiated” and was awaiting final approval.

However, by Monday morning, Trump appeared to soften his stance, indicating that the agreement had not yet been completely finalised.

Iran Says Negotiations Still Underway

Iranian officials have confirmed that discussions with Washington are continuing and acknowledged that some progress has been made during the talks.

According to reports by Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, the proposed agreement includes a roadmap aimed at easing tensions and ending conflicts across multiple fronts. The report also claimed that the United States had eased restrictions on Iranian oil exports during the negotiations.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera, citing sources, reported that two key issues remain unresolved — the release of frozen Iranian assets and a ceasefire arrangement in Lebanon.

Before You Go

Breaking: MP CM Mohan Yadav Visits Bhojshala After Court Verdict, Offers Prayers to Maa Vagdevi

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Donald Trump's stance on the ongoing negotiations with Iran?

Trump is defending his approach to negotiations with Iran, dismissing critics from both parties and asserting that any deal will be meaningful or there will be no deal.

Who are some of the Republican critics Trump has targeted?

Trump has specifically targeted Republican figures like Thom Tillis, Bill Cassidy, and Thomas Massie, accusing them of disloyalty and undermining his agenda.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 06:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump US Donald Trump. US Iran Ceasefire US Iran War US Iran Peace Talk
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