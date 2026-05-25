‘Either Great & Meaningful Deal Or No Deal’: Trump Says US Won’t Compromise On Iran

US President Donald Trump launched a sharp attack on critics of his ongoing negotiations with Iran, dismissing opponents within both parties and defending his approach as talks over a possible agreement continue.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump mocked what he called “Dumocrats, RINOS, and fools” who were criticising a potential deal with Tehran despite key aspects of the negotiations not yet being finalised.

"I laugh at all of the Dumocrats, RINOS, and Fools who know nothing about the potential deal I am making with Iran, things that haven’t even been negotiated yet," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump Targets Republicans

Trump specifically targeted Republican figures including Thom Tillis, Bill Cassidy and Thomas Massie, accusing them of weakness, disloyalty and undermining his political agenda.

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The US President claimed his critics “create division and loss” and described them as “losers,” while insisting that any agreement reached with Iran would be fundamentally different from the 2015 nuclear deal negotiated under former President Barack Obama.

Trump once again criticised the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, calling it a “disaster” and alleging that it created a pathway for Iran to develop nuclear weapons.

"Weak and ineffective people like failed Senator Thom Tillis (Soon out of office!), Bill Cassidy, who just suffered a massive Primary loss, really bad Congressman Thomas Massie, a major sleazebag who lost in a landslide to a great American Patriot (Endorsed by “TRUMP”) after showing tremendous disloyalty to his Party (and Country!), and almost all Dumocrats, people that have totally lost their way, constantly supporting bad policy and even worse candidates, but are constantly critical of each and every fantastic win I have. These people should go home and rest, they do nothing but create division and loss. In other words, they are losers!" Trump said.

'Meaningful Deal Or No Deal'

Trump also said that the deal with Iran would be either meaningful or there will be no agreement between the two countries.

"Deal with Iran will either be a great and meaningful one, or there will be no deal. It will be the exact opposite of the JCPOA disaster negotiated by the failed Obama Administration, which was a direct and open path to a Nuclear Weapon for Iran. No, I don’t do deals like that," Trump said.

The remarks come amid ongoing diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran over a possible ceasefire framework and broader negotiations linked to Iran’s nuclear programme and regional tensions.

Also Read: Trump’s Cryptic Warning To Iran Comes As Peace Deal Reaches Final Phase