Ranveer Singh Issues FIRST Statement After FWICE Bans Him For Leaving Farhan Akhtar's Don 3

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranveer Singh faces non-cooperation directive from FWICE.

Actor's team emphasizes restraint and respect amid dispute.

FWICE acted after actor's reported withdrawal from 'Don 3'.

Federation cites no response to notices before directive.

The controversy surrounding Don 3 has intensified, with actor Ranveer Singh now facing a non-cooperation directive from the Federation of Western India Cine Employees amid his reported exit from the much-awaited film. As speculation and industry chatter continue to grow, the actor’s official spokesperson has issued a detailed statement, stressing that Singh has deliberately chosen not to react publicly throughout the dispute.

ALSO READ: Film Body Issues Non-Cooperation Order Against Ranveer Singh After Notices Go Unanswered

Ranveer Singh’s Team Says Actor Chose 'Restraint And Grace'

“Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect."

The spokesperson further stated, "While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead."

Adding to this, the spokesperson said, "He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance “

ALSO READ: Film Body Bans Ranveer Singh After Don 3 Exit Controversy With Farhan Akhtar

Why FWICE Took Action Against Ranveer Singh

#WATCH | Mumbai | On FWICE issues, Non-Cooperation Directive against Actor Ranveer singh, Chief Advisor of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), Ashoke Pandit says, "We received a complaint filed by Farhan Akhtar, who is a member of our Association, against… https://t.co/rMweDQtESa pic.twitter.com/Xea6msJF7q — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2026

The matter escalated further after FWICE announced a non-cooperation directive against the actor. The organisation stated that its members and workers across various crafts would refrain from working on projects involving Ranveer Singh.

Speaking on the issue, FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit explained the sequence of events that led to the decision.

“We received a complaint filed by Farhan Akhtar, who is a member of our Association, against Ranveer Singh. The complaint alleged that, at the very last moment, just three weeks before our unit was scheduled to depart for a shoot, he withdrew from our film project. As soon as the complaint reached us, we formally registered it...Subsequently, we issued three notices to Ranveer Singh; we sent a notice every ten days, inviting him to engage with us, and also sent three reminders. However, we received absolutely no response. Since we received no response, we collectively decided to convene a press conference to apprise the industry of the decision taken by our Federation".

Pandit further claimed that the actor responded only after the federation announced plans for a press conference.

“The moment we announced the press conference, we received an email from Mr Singh stating that this matter did not fall within our jurisdiction and that we had no authority to interfere in it. We took note of his stance and decided to proceed accordingly. Consequently, sitting together today, our Association has taken the decision to issue a 'Non-Cooperation' directive against Ranveer Singh. This implies that none of our workers or members, across all crafts, will work on any of his projects...We have requested all producers to take a stand, to join us in solidarity, to speak out against this conduct, and to take a firm decision. We believe that this is a negative trend, a precedent that must not be allowed to take root..."