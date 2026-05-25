‘Sign Immediately’: Trump Urges Saudi Arabia, Pak, Qatar To Join Abraham Accords

US President Donald Trump has said negotiations with Iran were moving “nicely” and pushed for a major expansion of the Abraham Accords as part of a broader Middle East settlement. In a statement on Truth Social, Trump claimed several regional leaders were open to joining the framework and suggested even Iran could eventually become part of the coalition if a deal with the United States is reached. He also warned that failure to secure an agreement could trigger a return to wider regional conflict and military escalation.

Push For Accords

Trump said he had spoken with leaders from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan and other nations, urging them to join the Abraham Accords. He also suggested Iran itself could eventually become part of the framework if a US-Iran agreement is finalised.