Cops Caught Laughing During Presser On Coimbatore Rape-Murder Case, Video Triggers Outrage

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Video shows police chief laughing before rape-murder case briefing.

Officer criticized for perceived insensitivity to grave crime.

A senior Tamil Nadu police officer has sparked outrage after a video showing her laughing moments before briefing the media on the Coimbatore minor rape-murder case went viral on social media.

Inspector General of Police (West Zone) R V Ramya Bharathi is facing criticism online, with several users accusing the police of being insensitive while addressing a case involving the alleged sexual assault and murder of a young girl.

The controversy erupted after a clip recorded just before the official press briefing surfaced online. In the video, the senior officer is seen smiling and laughing ahead of speaking to reporters about the case, drawing sharp reactions from the public.

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Netizens React

Many social media users questioned the conduct and timing of the interaction, calling it inappropriate given the gravity of the crime under investigation. The video has since triggered a wider debate over sensitivity and professionalism while handling cases involving crimes against women and children.

One of the users on Instagram commented, "Well this is real indian police, what we see in indian series and bollywood is just since fiction." Another called them "Unprofessional" and one commented, "Take action tamilnadu government 🙏pls take action cm vijay sir."

Also Read: TN CM Vijay Orders Police To Book Sexual Offence Cases Promptly, Ensure Stringent Punishment

What Is Case?

The controversy erupted amid statewide outrage over the abduction, sexual assault and murder of the 10-year-old girl in Sulur near Coimbatore, a case that has triggered protests and political attacks against the ruling TVK government.

Also Read: Two Arrested After 10-Yr-Old Girl Found Dead In Coimbatore; TVK MLA Says Accused ‘Must Be Encountered’

Chief minister C Joseph Vijay has assured swift action and a fast-track investigation, while police have arrested two accused in connection with the crime.Senior police officials are yet to issue an official response regarding the viral video involving the Inspector General.