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HomeNewsIndiaEbola Alert: Thermal Screening, Self-Declaration Mandatory At Airports After DGCA SOP

Ebola Alert: Thermal Screening, Self-Declaration Mandatory At Airports After DGCA SOP

India has intensified Ebola screening at airports, seaports and borders after outbreaks in Africa. Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda reviewed preparedness; no case has been reported so far.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 25 May 2026 10:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India strengthened Ebola screening at all international entry points.
  • Tracking, testing, and surveillance systems are on high alert.

The Centre has directed authorities to strengthen Ebola screening arrangements at all entry points across the country, including airports, seaports and land border checkpoints.

The ICMR and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have also been instructed to keep all tracking, testing and surveillance systems on high alert and fully prepared at all times.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the current Ebola outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, while the Africa CDC has termed it a continental-level health emergency.

Also Read: Protesters Set Ebola Centre On Fire In Africa’s DR Congo Amid Row Over Delay In Returning Victim’s Body

Nadda Reviews India’s Preparedness

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday reviewed India’s preparedness and surveillance measures in view of the recent Ebola outbreak reported in parts of Africa.

During the review meeting, the Health Ministry clarified that no case of Bundibugyo Ebola disease has been reported in India so far. However, following the World Health Organization’s declaration of Ebola as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) and the Africa CDC’s alert categorising it as a continental health emergency, the Centre has stepped up precautionary measures across the country.

Enhanced screening and monitoring protocols have been activated at all international entry points, while advisories and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related to screening, quarantine, clinical management, laboratory testing and infection prevention have been shared with all States and Union Territories.

Nadda also directed officials from the Health Ministry, ICMR and NCDC to ensure that tracking, testing and surveillance systems remain fully prepared at all times.

Also Read: Avoid Non-Essential Travel, Follow Guidelines: India's Advisory For 3 African Nations Amid Ebola Outbreak

India Issues Travel Advisory

India had earlier issued a travel advisory on May 24 asking citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan. Before that, the Health Ministry had released detailed SOPs and hospital preparedness guidelines, including infection control measures, isolation protocols and procedures for handling Ebola-related fatalities safely.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What measures are being taken in India regarding the Ebola outbreak?

India is strengthening Ebola screening at all entry points, including airports, seaports, and land borders. Tracking, testing, and surveillance systems are on high alert.

Has Ebola been reported in India?

No cases of Bundibugyo Ebola disease have been reported in India so far. However, precautionary measures are being enhanced.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 10:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Screening Ebola Virus JP Nadda Airports INDIA
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