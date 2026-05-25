Ebola Alert: Thermal Screening, Self-Declaration Mandatory At Airports After DGCA SOP

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India strengthened Ebola screening at all international entry points.

Tracking, testing, and surveillance systems are on high alert.

The Centre has directed authorities to strengthen Ebola screening arrangements at all entry points across the country, including airports, seaports and land border checkpoints.

The ICMR and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have also been instructed to keep all tracking, testing and surveillance systems on high alert and fully prepared at all times.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the current Ebola outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, while the Africa CDC has termed it a continental-level health emergency.

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Nadda Reviews India’s Preparedness

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday reviewed India’s preparedness and surveillance measures in view of the recent Ebola outbreak reported in parts of Africa.

During the review meeting, the Health Ministry clarified that no case of Bundibugyo Ebola disease has been reported in India so far. However, following the World Health Organization’s declaration of Ebola as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) and the Africa CDC’s alert categorising it as a continental health emergency, the Centre has stepped up precautionary measures across the country.

Enhanced screening and monitoring protocols have been activated at all international entry points, while advisories and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related to screening, quarantine, clinical management, laboratory testing and infection prevention have been shared with all States and Union Territories.

Nadda also directed officials from the Health Ministry, ICMR and NCDC to ensure that tracking, testing and surveillance systems remain fully prepared at all times.

Also Read: Avoid Non-Essential Travel, Follow Guidelines: India's Advisory For 3 African Nations Amid Ebola Outbreak

India Issues Travel Advisory

India had earlier issued a travel advisory on May 24 asking citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan. Before that, the Health Ministry had released detailed SOPs and hospital preparedness guidelines, including infection control measures, isolation protocols and procedures for handling Ebola-related fatalities safely.