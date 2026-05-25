148 Dots In 306 Balls! Mohammed Siraj Sets New Standard For Powerplay Bowling

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohammed Siraj shows significant growth, becoming Gujarat Titans' dependable bowler.

He bowled 148 dot balls in 306 deliveries, maintaining good discipline.

Siraj took 17 wickets in 14 matches with an economy of 8.58.

The pacer improved composure, discipline, and control across all formats.

From being questioned after missing out on getting selected in some of the major games and tournaments in the Indian cricket team to becoming Gujarat Titans’ most dependable bowler, this IPL season has truly defined the journey and growth of Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj.

Siraj has bowled 148 dot balls in 306 deliveries this season in the Indian Premier League while representing Gujarat Titans, showing just how consistent and disciplined he has been with the ball.

IPL 2026 Season For Siraj

In 14 matches, the Gujarat Titans pacer has bowled 51 overs, picked up 17 wickets, and maintained an economy rate of 8.58. He has also bowled one maiden over this season, putting him among the bowlers with the most maidens in IPL 2026. In a format like T20 cricket, where batters dominate the game, bowling a maiden over is considered one of the toughest achievements for a pacer.

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Out of the 306 balls he has bowled so far, Siraj has delivered 148 dot balls, meaning nearly every second delivery from him has created pressure on the batter. His consistency with the ball has helped control the flow of runs and has often pushed opposition batters under pressure, proving crucial for the Gujarat Titans this season.

Growth In The Last One Year

The last one year has been one of the most challenging phases for Siraj. After facing setbacks in team selection and spending time on the sidelines during major tournaments, he did not let it affect his passion or performance.

The Indian pacer has gradually improved across all formats of the game - be it Tests, ODIs, or T20 cricket. In Test cricket, Siraj has already taken more than 100 wickets, proving himself as a reliable pace option, especially with the new ball. In ODIs, he even climbed to become the ICC No.1 ranked ODI bowler, reflecting his consistency and match-winning ability. Meanwhile, in T20 cricket and the IPL, his improved economy rate and role during the powerplay clearly show his growth as a bowler.

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While Siraj has always been known for his aggressive approach on the field, his newer version reflects more composure, discipline, and responsibility towards the game. Rather than relying only on aggression, he now looks more in control with his line, length, swing, and seam movement.

Now, with Gujarat Titans racing strongly in the playoffs and currently standing second on the IPL 2026 points table, it will be exciting to see how Siraj performs in the upcoming matches.