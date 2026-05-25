The CBI has taken over the investigation after the Madhya Pradesh government transferred the case to them. They have re-registered the FIR originally filed at Katara Hills Police Station.
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CBI Takes Over Twisha Sharma Dowry Death Case, Re-Registers FIR Against Husband
Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over Twisha Sharma's alleged dowry death case in Bhopal. FIR names husband, mother-in-law; post-mortem confirmed antemortem hanging and injury marks.
- CBI takes over Twisha Sharma dowry death investigation in Bhopal.
- Twisha Sharma married December 2025, faced dowry harassment claims.
Before You Go
Breaking: MP CM Mohan Yadav Visits Bhojshala After Court Verdict, Offers Prayers to Maa Vagdevi
Frequently Asked Questions
Why has the CBI taken over the dowry death case of Twisha Sharma?
What sections of law are being applied in the CBI's investigation?
The CBI has registered the case under Sections 80(2), 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.
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