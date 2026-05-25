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HomeNewsIndiaCBI Takes Over Twisha Sharma Dowry Death Case, Re-Registers FIR Against Husband

CBI Takes Over Twisha Sharma Dowry Death Case, Re-Registers FIR Against Husband

Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over Twisha Sharma's alleged dowry death case in Bhopal. FIR names husband, mother-in-law; post-mortem confirmed antemortem hanging and injury marks.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 25 May 2026 11:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CBI takes over Twisha Sharma dowry death investigation in Bhopal.
  • Twisha Sharma married December 2025, faced dowry harassment claims.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has officially taken over the investigation into the alleged dowry death case of Twisha Sharma after re-registering the FIR originally lodged at Katara Hills Police Station in Bhopal. A CBI team has already arrived in the Madhya Pradesh capital and is expected to begin its probe from Tuesday. Twisha's husband and the accused Samarth Singh being taken away by the police, from his residence.

The agency has registered the case under Sections 80(2), 85 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

According to the FIR, Twisha was married to Samarth Singh on December 9, 2025. Since the marriage, allegations of dowry-related harassment had allegedly been levelled against her in-laws. The complaint stated that she was subjected to continuous mental and physical harassment over dowry demands.

Also Read: Twisha Sharma’s Parents Break Down During Last Rites At Bhopal Cremation Ground

Hanging Occurred While Twisha Was Alive

Twisha’s husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh have been named as accused in the case.

As per the FIR, police received information about Twisha’s death around 10:20 pm on May 12, 2026. Initial police and medical examination found that she had died due to hanging. The post-mortem report confirmed “antemortem hanging,” indicating that the hanging occurred while she was alive.

The report also noted injury marks on other parts of her body, which investigators suspect may have been caused by assault or the use of a heavy object.

Family Alleges Dowry Harassment By In-Laws

The deceased woman’s family alleged that demands for additional dowry had continued ever since the marriage took place.

The Madhya Pradesh government later transferred the case to the CBI after granting consent under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act. Following this, the Centre’s Department of Personnel and Training issued a notification on May 25 authorising the CBI to investigate the case across Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read: Divorced Daughter Better Than Dead Daughter, Says SG As SC Hears Twisha Sharma Case

The agency will now probe allegations related to dowry death, harassment, criminal conspiracy and other possible offences linked to the case.

Before You Go

Breaking: MP CM Mohan Yadav Visits Bhojshala After Court Verdict, Offers Prayers to Maa Vagdevi

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the CBI taken over the dowry death case of Twisha Sharma?

The CBI has taken over the investigation after the Madhya Pradesh government transferred the case to them. They have re-registered the FIR originally filed at Katara Hills Police Station.

What sections of law are being applied in the CBI's investigation?

The CBI has registered the case under Sections 80(2), 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 11:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
CBI Twisha Sharma Twisha Sharma Death Case Samarth Singh
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