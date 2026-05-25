CBI Takes Over Twisha Sharma Dowry Death Case, Re-Registers FIR Against Husband

The Central Bureau of Investigation has officially taken over the investigation into the alleged dowry death case of Twisha Sharma after re-registering the FIR originally lodged at Katara Hills Police Station in Bhopal. A CBI team has already arrived in the Madhya Pradesh capital and is expected to begin its probe from Tuesday. Twisha's husband and the accused Samarth Singh being taken away by the police, from his residence.

The agency has registered the case under Sections 80(2), 85 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

According to the FIR, Twisha was married to Samarth Singh on December 9, 2025. Since the marriage, allegations of dowry-related harassment had allegedly been levelled against her in-laws. The complaint stated that she was subjected to continuous mental and physical harassment over dowry demands.

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Hanging Occurred While Twisha Was Alive

Twisha’s husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh have been named as accused in the case.

As per the FIR, police received information about Twisha’s death around 10:20 pm on May 12, 2026. Initial police and medical examination found that she had died due to hanging. The post-mortem report confirmed “antemortem hanging,” indicating that the hanging occurred while she was alive.

The report also noted injury marks on other parts of her body, which investigators suspect may have been caused by assault or the use of a heavy object.

Family Alleges Dowry Harassment By In-Laws

The deceased woman’s family alleged that demands for additional dowry had continued ever since the marriage took place.

The Madhya Pradesh government later transferred the case to the CBI after granting consent under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act. Following this, the Centre’s Department of Personnel and Training issued a notification on May 25 authorising the CBI to investigate the case across Madhya Pradesh.

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The agency will now probe allegations related to dowry death, harassment, criminal conspiracy and other possible offences linked to the case.