The England and Wales Cricket Board is looking for a new Test coach after sacking Brendon McCullum from the red-ball role due to a poor run of results. They now desire a dedicated long-format specialist.
Rahul Dravid To Replace Brendon McCullum As England Test Coach? Here's What We Know
Former India coach Rahul Dravid emerges as a candidate to succeed Brendon McCullum for the England Test side.
- ECB seeks new Test coach, ending multi-format coaching model.
- Decision follows England's recent poor Test series performances.
- Former India coach Rahul Dravid shortlisted for systematic approach.
- Dravid's full-time desire uncertain; Test schedule offers reduced commitment.
The England and Wales Cricket Board has shortlisted former India head coach Rahul Dravid as a potential candidate to lead the national Test team. The strategic search follows the sacking of Brendon McCullum after a poor run of red-ball results. The Daily Telegraph reported that while McCullum remains in charge of white-ball cricket, the board wants a dedicated long-format specialist.
Management Ends Multi-Format Coaching Model
The administrative changes materialised quickly after England suffered a structural 2-1 home Test series loss against New Zealand. The disappointing defeat followed an earlier 4-1 series loss in India and a 4-2 Ashes failure, which forced senior directors to intervene.
The decision directly curtails the aggressive operational philosophy widely termed Bazball. The high-risk tactical approach failed to secure consistent results abroad, leaving the Test side vulnerable in shifting overseas conditions.
ALSO READ | BCCI Coaching Crisis: 3 Members Of Gautam Gambhir's Staff Face Exit Amid T20I Failures
The governing body has divided leadership responsibilities to insulate the Test squad ahead of the next Ashes tour. Board executives believe separating the roles will reduce individual workload and restore traditional red-ball stability.
Meticulous Indian Pedigree Presents Alternatives
Dravid presents a compelling case for selection due to his extensive experience within high-performance structures. The former international batter successfully guided India to the T20 World Cup title and consecutive World Test Championship finals.
His systematic approach offers a complete contrast to the chaotic batting strategies deployed during the previous English regime. Dravid's proven history of developing junior talent makes him highly attractive to domestic cricket selectors.
ALSO READ | Star Australian Female Cricketer In Extramarital Affair With Woman Teammate, Says Wife
The Daily Telegraph noted that "Dravid has no desire to coach full-time", which could complicate formal contract negotiations. However, the specialised nature of the Test calendar requires fewer touring days than multi-format international assignments.
The reduced scheduling commitment would allow the veteran strategist to spend significant periods at home. The board must now gauge his personal interest before finalising a replacement shortlist from competing global applicants.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is England seeking a new Test cricket coach?
Who is a leading candidate for the England Test coaching job?
Former India head coach Rahul Dravid has been shortlisted. He is known for his extensive experience, systematic approach, and success in guiding India to a T20 World Cup title and WTC finals.
What led to the change in England's coaching model?
England ended its multi-format coaching model after suffering structural Test series losses, including against New Zealand and India. The 'Bazball' approach also failed to secure consistent results abroad.
Are there any complications with Rahul Dravid's potential appointment?
The Daily Telegraph noted that Dravid 'has no desire to coach full-time.' However, the specialized Test calendar's fewer touring days could potentially accommodate his preference for more time at home.