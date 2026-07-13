Rahul Dravid To Replace Brendon McCullum As England Test Coach? Here's What We Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ECB seeks new Test coach, ending multi-format coaching model.

Decision follows England's recent poor Test series performances.

Former India coach Rahul Dravid shortlisted for systematic approach.

Dravid's full-time desire uncertain; Test schedule offers reduced commitment.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has shortlisted former India head coach Rahul Dravid as a potential candidate to lead the national Test team. The strategic search follows the sacking of Brendon McCullum after a poor run of red-ball results. The Daily Telegraph reported that while McCullum remains in charge of white-ball cricket, the board wants a dedicated long-format specialist.

Management Ends Multi-Format Coaching Model

The administrative changes materialised quickly after England suffered a structural 2-1 home Test series loss against New Zealand. The disappointing defeat followed an earlier 4-1 series loss in India and a 4-2 Ashes failure, which forced senior directors to intervene.

The decision directly curtails the aggressive operational philosophy widely termed Bazball. The high-risk tactical approach failed to secure consistent results abroad, leaving the Test side vulnerable in shifting overseas conditions.

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The governing body has divided leadership responsibilities to insulate the Test squad ahead of the next Ashes tour. Board executives believe separating the roles will reduce individual workload and restore traditional red-ball stability.

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Dravid presents a compelling case for selection due to his extensive experience within high-performance structures. The former international batter successfully guided India to the T20 World Cup title and consecutive World Test Championship finals.

His systematic approach offers a complete contrast to the chaotic batting strategies deployed during the previous English regime. Dravid's proven history of developing junior talent makes him highly attractive to domestic cricket selectors.

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The Daily Telegraph noted that "Dravid has no desire to coach full-time", which could complicate formal contract negotiations. However, the specialised nature of the Test calendar requires fewer touring days than multi-format international assignments.

The reduced scheduling commitment would allow the veteran strategist to spend significant periods at home. The board must now gauge his personal interest before finalising a replacement shortlist from competing global applicants.