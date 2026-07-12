BCCI Coaching Crisis: 3 Members Of Gautam Gambhir's Staff Face Exit Amid T20I Failures

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Coach Gambhir faces scrutiny after recent T20I series defeats.

Assistant coaches Doeschate, Morkel consider leaving roles due to issues.

Fielding coach T. Dilip faces dismissal, BCCI plans replacements.

BCCI Coaching Crisis: India head coach Gautam Gambhir faces severe scrutiny following consecutive T20 International series defeats against Ireland and England. The world champions suffered a shock loss in Ireland before collapsing to a 4-0 defeat against England on Saturday. These failures have placed the management under immense pressure ahead of the upcoming three-match One Day International series starting on Tuesday.

Assistant Coaches Consider Departure Options

Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate and bowling coach Morne Morkel are considering leaving their positions when their contracts expire. The administrative board is working to address their personal scheduling issues.

According to a report by The Times of India: "Doeschate isn't very sure of continuing with this job. He has conveyed his problems with travelling with the team throughout the year. Morkel is still weighing his options. The board is discussing the matter with the two coaches and will try to see if things can be sorted out."

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Ten Doeschate has initiated separate contract discussions with an Indian Premier League franchise. Morkel has not finalised his post-contract plans while structural negotiations with the national board remain open.

BCCI Formulates Emergency Back-up Plans

The administrative hierarchy has started identifying potential domestic replacements to ensure continuity for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. A prolonged vacancy could disrupt the integration of younger bowlers.

The Times of India report added: "If things aren't resolved with Doeschate and Morkel, the BCCI may be forced to send Lakshmipathy Balaji, who was recently appointed as the fast bowling coach at the CoE, to Sri Lanka."

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Both current assistants were explicitly selected by Gambhir when he assumed leadership duties in 2024. Losing his trusted staff members so early would significantly weaken the head coach's authority.

Fielding Coach Faces Imminent Dismissal

Fielding coach T Dilip is vulnerable to losing his position due to a noticeable decline in the squad's defensive standards. The board expects immediate accountability for dropped catches.

The Times of India report further claimed: "The board is not happy with the team's deteriorating fielding standards. Dilip got a reprieve last year after being sacked along with Nayar."

The technical department requires immediate improvement before the 50-over matches begin. Unfit defensive units will struggle to contain aggressive opposition batsmen on quick outfield surfaces in England.