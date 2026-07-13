Star Australia Female Cricketer In Extramarital Affair With Woman Teammate, Says Wife

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ashleigh Gardner's wife accused her of affair with teammate.

Monica Wright publicly named Georgia Voll via social media.

Cricket Australia maintains silence on complex internal challenge.

The Australian women's cricket team faces a significant internal crisis immediately after securing another global title. Monica Wright, the estranged wife of national co-vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner, has publicly accused the prominent all-rounder of engaging in an extramarital affair with international teammate Georgia Voll.

Social Media Disclosures Creates Controversy

The internal friction within the world-champion squad escalated rapidly following an investigative report published by the Daily Mail. The initial media coverage detailed a definitive breakdown in Gardner’s marriage but initially left the identity of the third party unspecified.

Wright subsequently utilised social media to deliver explicit details regarding the domestic separation. Sharing the original media article on her personal Instagram account, Wright described the published report as "too vague" before uploading a photograph of top-order batter Voll with a caption stating: "This is who my wife cheated on me with."





The public nature of the accusation has transformed a private marital dissolution into an uncomfortable reality for Cricket Australia administrators. The governing body has implemented a strict institutional silence regarding the development, with senior communications chief Richard Hinds issuing a brief "no comment" when approached for official clarification.





Dressing Room Realities Impact Squad Interventions

Team insiders reveal that the personal relationship began to fracture during Australia's One Day International World Cup campaign in India. Squad members reportedly noticed uncharacteristic changes in Gardner’s general demeanour throughout the tour, which coincided with an unexpected mid-tournament visit from her spouse.

The marriage concluded permanently upon the team's return to Sydney, with Gardner abruptly moving out of their shared residence. Sources close to the family verified that the multi-format star left behind only their wedding rings stored inside a cupboard.

The ongoing separation presents a complex management challenge for the national setup because Wright maintains durable personal friendships with several senior squad members. With both active players remaining silent, team management must insulate their high-performance environment from a highly publicised personal dispute.