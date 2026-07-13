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English NewsSportsCricketStar Australia Female Cricketer In Extramarital Affair With Woman Teammate, Says Wife

Star Australia Female Cricketer In Extramarital Affair With Woman Teammate, Says Wife

Monica Wright, estranged wife of Australia vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner, publicly accuses her of an affair with teammate Georgia Voll.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 06:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ashleigh Gardner's wife accused her of affair with teammate.
  • Monica Wright publicly named Georgia Voll via social media.
  • Cricket Australia maintains silence on complex internal challenge.

The Australian women's cricket team faces a significant internal crisis immediately after securing another global title. Monica Wright, the estranged wife of national co-vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner, has publicly accused the prominent all-rounder of engaging in an extramarital affair with international teammate Georgia Voll.

Social Media Disclosures Creates Controversy 

The internal friction within the world-champion squad escalated rapidly following an investigative report published by the Daily Mail. The initial media coverage detailed a definitive breakdown in Gardner’s marriage but initially left the identity of the third party unspecified.

Wright subsequently utilised social media to deliver explicit details regarding the domestic separation. Sharing the original media article on her personal Instagram account, Wright described the published report as "too vague" before uploading a photograph of top-order batter Voll with a caption stating: "This is who my wife cheated on me with."


Star Australia Female Cricketer In Extramarital Affair With Woman Teammate, Says Wife

The public nature of the accusation has transformed a private marital dissolution into an uncomfortable reality for Cricket Australia administrators. The governing body has implemented a strict institutional silence regarding the development, with senior communications chief Richard Hinds issuing a brief "no comment" when approached for official clarification.


Star Australia Female Cricketer In Extramarital Affair With Woman Teammate, Says Wife

Dressing Room Realities Impact Squad Interventions 

Team insiders reveal that the personal relationship began to fracture during Australia's One Day International World Cup campaign in India. Squad members reportedly noticed uncharacteristic changes in Gardner’s general demeanour throughout the tour, which coincided with an unexpected mid-tournament visit from her spouse.

The marriage concluded permanently upon the team's return to Sydney, with Gardner abruptly moving out of their shared residence. Sources close to the family verified that the multi-format star left behind only their wedding rings stored inside a cupboard.

The ongoing separation presents a complex management challenge for the national setup because Wright maintains durable personal friendships with several senior squad members. With both active players remaining silent, team management must insulate their high-performance environment from a highly publicised personal dispute.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the key individuals involved in the recent controversy surrounding the Australian women's cricket team?

The controversy involves national co-vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner, her estranged wife Monica Wright, and international teammate Georgia Voll. Wright publicly accused Gardner of an extramarital affair with Voll.

How did the details of the affair become public?

Monica Wright used social media to reveal the details after an initial media report was deemed 'too vague.' She shared a photo of Georgia Voll on Instagram, accusing her of the affair.

What has been Cricket Australia's official response to the situation?

Cricket Australia has maintained a 'strict institutional silence' regarding the development. Senior communications chief Richard Hinds issued a brief 'no comment' when approached for clarification.

When did Ashleigh Gardner's marital issues reportedly begin?

Team insiders reveal the personal relationship began to fracture during Australia's One Day International World Cup campaign in India. Squad members noticed changes in Gardner's demeanor during this tour.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Jul 2026 06:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket Australia Ashleigh Gardner Georgia Voll Monica Wright
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