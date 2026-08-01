WTC Final: India's Remaining Test Matches And Wins Needed

The 2027 cricket calendar promises to be a significant one, with the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final set to take place before the ODI World Cup. The WTC title clash is scheduled to be played at The Oval, London, from June 9 to June 13, 2027.

At present, India sit fifth in the WTC 2025-27 standings with a points percentage (PCT) of 48.15, trailing front-runners such as Australia and South Africa. With the race for the final intensifying, every remaining Test will carry immense importance.

India's remaining Test matches in 2026

India have four Tests left to play in 2026. The campaign begins with a two-match away series against Sri Lanka, followed by another two-Test series in New Zealand during October-November.

These fixtures could prove decisive in shaping India's qualification hopes for the WTC final.

What does India need to qualify?

Overall, India still have nine Tests remaining in the WTC 2025-27 cycle. To remain firmly in contention for a place in the final, the team is expected to win at least seven of those matches.

A perfect run in the remaining four Tests this year would significantly strengthen India's position. If they complete 4-0 clean sweeps across the Sri Lanka and New Zealand series, their PCT would climb to 64.01, putting them in a much stronger position ahead of the final stretch of the championship.

India's final assignment in the current WTC cycle will be a five-Test home series against Australia in January-February 2027, a contest that could ultimately determine whether they book a place in the WTC final.

India's World Test Championship (WTC) Final Record

Team India has qualified for two ICC World Test Championship finals but is yet to win the title, holding a 0–2 win-loss record:

2021 WTC Final: India Lost to New Zealand by 8 wickets at Southampton.

2023 WTC Final: India Lost to Australia by 209 runs at The Oval.