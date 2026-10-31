Rahul Dravid Gets Big Responsibility As India Begins 2030 Commonwealth Games Preparations

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Dravid, Saina Nehwal nominated for 2030 CWG board.

Nominations aim for athlete perspective, awaiting public confirmation.

Gujarat Deputy CM Sanghavi chairs board leadership team.

Sports Secretary, IOA President serve as vice-chairpersons.

Rahul Dravid could be part of the leadership team responsible for organising the 2030 Commonwealth Games in India, with the former India captain nominated alongside badminton star Saina Nehwal to represent the sporting community on the event's organising company board.

The nominations mark an effort to bring experienced athletes and sporting figures into the planning process for the Games. However, neither Dravid nor Nehwal has publicly confirmed whether they will accept the proposed positions.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the Union Sports Ministry selected the two former champions as representatives from the sports sector. Their inclusion is intended to bring an athlete's perspective into decisions concerning the preparation and delivery of the multi-sport event.

Who Will Lead The 2030 Commonwealth Games Organising Team?

The proposed board will also include representatives from the private sector and government. Jinal Mehta, managing director of Torrent Power and owner of IPL franchise Gujarat Titans, and entrepreneur Ananya Birla have been nominated from the private sector.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi is set to chair the organising company. Union Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao and Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha are expected to serve as vice-chairpersons.

Senior Gujarat bureaucrat M Thennarasan has been appointed chief executive officer of the organising company.

The selection of Dravid and Nehwal is aimed at strengthening the sports representation within the governance structure. A source cited in the report said the board wanted credible names whose experience could help ensure that athletes' views are considered during the planning and execution stages.

Rahul Dravid's Previous Work With India's Athletes

Dravid's proposed involvement would extend his association with Indian sport beyond his playing and coaching career. He joined the Board of Advisors of the GoSports Foundation in 2014, supporting the work of the sports non-profit organisation.

He also launched the Rahul Dravid Athlete Mentorship Programme, which focused on supporting athletes across disciplines. His earlier involvement in initiatives for Olympic and Paralympic athletes gives him experience beyond cricket administration.

Nehwal, meanwhile, brings her own experience as one of India's leading badminton players. Her nomination alongside Dravid would give the organising board representation from two different sporting backgrounds.

Rahul Dravid's Record As India Head Coach

Dravid took charge of the Indian men's team as head coach in late 2021 and remained in the position until the 2024 T20 World Cup. During his tenure, India reached the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup before winning the 2024 edition in the West Indies and the United States.

In the 50-over format, India reached the 2023 ODI World Cup final under Dravid and Rohit Sharma, eventually losing to Australia. The team also qualified for the 2023 World Test Championship final.

India won 48 of the 69 T20Is, 41 of 56 ODIs and 14 of 24 Tests during the period covered by the supplied figures. His coaching tenure ended with the T20 World Cup title, one of the defining achievements of his time in charge.

While the proposed Commonwealth Games role remains subject to confirmation from Dravid and Nehwal, their nominations signal India's intention to involve established sporting figures in preparations for the 2030 event.