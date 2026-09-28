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English NewsSportsCricketR Ashwin Wants Virat Kohli To Retire, Reveals Why Playing Beyond 2027 Is Impractical

R Ashwin Wants Virat Kohli To Retire, Reveals Why Playing Beyond 2027 Is Impractical

R Ashwin backs Virat Kohli's retirement after the 2027 World Cup, explaining why he should hang up his boots and evaluating the race to 100 centuries.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 28 Sep 2026 10:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Virat Kohli's century led India's win, nearing Sachin's record.
  • Ashwin suggests Kohli will retire after 2027 World Cup.
  • Maintaining elite fitness, form too demanding post-2027.
  • Achieving 100 centuries would place Kohli alongside Sachin.

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli recently delivered another masterclass against the West Indies, steering the India National Cricket Team to an 8-wicket victory in the first ODI by anchoring a smooth chase of 296 runs. Alongside Shubman Gill, Kohli smashed a commanding century that broke multiple records and moved him a step closer to Sachin Tendulkar’s legendary milestone of 100 international centuries.

While the cricketing world marvels at his longevity, former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has dropped a significant perspective regarding the star batter's future. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ash ki Baat, Ashwin backed Kohli's anticipated retirement timeline while assessing his historic chase for 100 centuries.

'As A Well-Wisher, I Really Want Him To Hang Up His Boots'

Kohli has previously indicated that the upcoming 2027 ODI World Cup could serve as the final chapter of his illustrious international career. Weighing in on the decision, Ashwin admitted he is not surprised by the timeline, asserting that the physical toll required to maintain elite standards is immense.

"As a well-wisher, I really want him to hang up his boots after that because he has committed that the 2027 World Cup will be his last. The chances of him playing after 2027 are very low," Ashwin said on his channel.

"It’s not a surprise, because he could have continued playing. But I know about the mindset. To maintain that fitness level at an elite level and keep his batting form at an elite level requires a lot of effort."

Having already stepped away from Test and T20 international cricket, Ashwin noted that playing purely as an ODI specialist after 2027 lacks practical sense given the grueling behind-the-scenes workload fans rarely witness.

"There is a lot of work going on behind the scenes that we don’t get to see. He needs to continue that work for years to come. Maybe he doesn’t want to do it, but looking at it, if he wants to play ODI cricket after 2027, it doesn’t make any practical sense," he added.

The Race To 100 Centuries And The Sachin Comparison

As Kohli edges closer to Sachin Tendulkar's sacred record of 100 international hundreds, Ashwin made a bold declaration regarding where the modern legend will stand alongside the master blaster if he accomplishes the feat.

"But if he achieves this hundred and gets so many centuries, I will take my hat off. It will be a remarkable achievement, mark my words. It will be a remarkable achievement if he does that," Ashwin stated.

"Ask Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli the same question about this. If he can achieve it, then I would say both of them are on the same level, without a shadow of a doubt."

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Virat Kohli expected to retire from international cricket?

Virat Kohli has indicated that the upcoming 2027 ODI World Cup could be the final chapter of his international career. Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin supports this timeline.

Why does Ravichandran Ashwin believe Virat Kohli should retire after 2027?

Ashwin believes maintaining elite fitness and batting form requires immense effort, and the physical toll is high. He also feels playing purely as an ODI specialist after 2027 lacks practical sense due to the grueling behind-the-scenes workload.

What is Ravichandran Ashwin's view on Virat Kohli's standing if he achieves 100 international centuries?

Ashwin believes that if Virat Kohli reaches 100 international centuries, he will undoubtedly be on the same level as Sachin Tendulkar. He considers it a remarkable achievement.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Sep 2026 10:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar Ravichandran Ashwin Retirement Cricket News ODI VIrat Kohli
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