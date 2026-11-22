India declared their first innings at a mammoth 720/9 on Day 4 of the opening Test against New Zealand in Wellington, putting themselves in a commanding position with a 352-run lead. The total created history, becoming the highest-ever team score against New Zealand in Test cricket. India also registered the highest innings total ever recorded by a visiting team in New Zealand.

The previous record for the highest total against the Black Caps was held by the West Indies, who scored 660/5 declared at the same Wellington venue in 1995. Meanwhile, India's 720/9 surpassed New Zealand's previous record of 715/6 declared, which they had posted against Bangladesh in Hamilton in 2019.

India resumed Day 4 at 486/4, with Rishabh Pant and the remaining batters looking to extend the team's advantage. Pant continued his outstanding batting display, scoring a memorable 128 off 153 deliveries. He became the sixth Indian batter to register a Test century in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia). His innings eventually ended just before the lunch break when he was caught in the deep.

The Indian batting attack continued to dominate after Pant's dismissal. Dhruv Jurel played an aggressive knock of 78 off just 79 balls before Glenn Phillips dismissed him. India eventually declared at 720/9, securing a massive first-innings advantage of 352 runs.

Earlier, on Day 3, KL Rahul had scored an impressive 136, while captain Shubman Gill narrowly missed out on a century after being dismissed for 98. Their contributions laid the foundation for India's huge total.

India’s highest innings totals in Tests

759/7d vs ENG, Chennai, 2016

726/9d vs SL, Brabourne, 2009

720/9d vs NZ, Wellington, 2026

707 vs SL, Colombo (SSC), 2010

705/7d vs AUS, Sydney, 2004

IND vs NZ 1st Test: Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna.

NewZealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.