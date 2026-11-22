Ahead of IPL 2027 season, Punjab Kings (PBKS) are reportedly preparing to add another former Mumbai Indians (MI) member to their coaching setup. This development comes after Hardik Pandya's surprising move from Mumbai Indians to Punjab Kings through a trade.

Former Indian fast bowler Paras Mhambrey, whose association with the Mumbai Indians' coaching staff recently came to an end, is also expected to join PBKS, reportedly as their bowling coach.

Paras Mhambrey Set To Join Punjab Kings

According to a report by Sportstar, Paras Mhambrey has completed the necessary formalities to join the Punjab Kings' coaching staff for IPL 2027. An official announcement from the franchise is expected soon.

Mumbai Indians underwent significant changes to their coaching setup after IPL 2026. Kieron Pollard was appointed as the new head coach, replacing Mahela Jayawardene. Meanwhile, bowling coaches Lasith Malinga and Paras Mhambrey were also relieved of their responsibilities.

MI subsequently brought former fast bowlers Mitchell McClenaghan and Dhawal Kulkarni into their coaching setup. Punjab Kings, meanwhile, have also made several changes ahead of the new season. Fielding coach Brad Haddin and bowling coach James Hopes have departed, while Sairaj Bahutule has left the franchise after taking up the role of spin bowling coach with the Indian national team.

Paras Mhambrey Set For Reunion With Ricky Ponting And Hardik Pandya

If the reported appointment goes through, Mhambrey will reunite with Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting. The two previously worked together at the Mumbai Indians during the 2015 IPL season.

Mhambrey also has considerable experience in international cricket. He was part of the Indian men's team's coaching staff between 2022 and 2024, serving as the bowling coach. During this period, India won the 2024 T20 World Cup, with Mhambrey playing an important role in the team's coaching setup.

Following the conclusion of his tenure with the Indian team, he returned to the Mumbai Indians' coaching staff. However, after MI's disappointing IPL 2026 campaign, the franchise decided to make major changes, bringing his stint with the team to an end.

A move to Punjab Kings would give Mhambrey an opportunity to work alongside Ponting and Hardik Pandya once again. Interestingly, although his IPL association with Mumbai Indians has ended, he continues to work with other MI-affiliated teams in different franchise leagues.