The Indian cricket team strengthened its position in the Wellington Test against New Zealand after producing a remarkable batting performance. With the match heading into the fifth and final day, India need to take eight more wickets within 90 overs to secure an innings victory.

New Zealand, meanwhile, are still 233 runs short of avoiding defeat. Amid the match action, a special moment involving legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar and Rishabh Pant has caught everyone's attention.

Sunil Gavaskar Applauds Rishabh Pant's Century

Rishabh Pant scored the ninth Test century of his career on Day 4 of the match. He reached the three-figure mark in spectacular fashion, hitting New Zealand spinner Glenn Phillips for a six while batting on 99.

The official broadcaster of the India-New Zealand Test series, Sony, shared a video capturing Sunil Gavaskar's reaction to Pant's memorable achievement.

Gavaskar was visibly delighted as Pant completed his century. The former India captain stood up in the commentary box and applauded the wicketkeeper-batter's effort. His reaction reflected his appreciation for Pant's outstanding knock.

The moment is particularly interesting considering their previous interaction during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. On that occasion, Pant attempted a risky shot and lost his wicket, prompting Gavaskar to criticise him during commentary with the now-famous words, "Stupid! Stupid! Stupid!"

This time, however, the legendary cricketer had nothing but appreciation for Pant's batting display.

WATCH VIDEO

Tough critic, but an even bigger admirer! 🫡👏 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/omYeno8uIO — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 22, 2026

Rishabh Pant Creates History With First Test Century In New Zealand

Pant eventually departed after scoring a brilliant 128 off 153 deliveries. His innings featured 10 fours and six sixes, helping India post a massive first-innings total.

The century was particularly special as it was Pant's first Test hundred on New Zealand soil. With this achievement, he also joined an elite group of Indian batters who have scored Test centuries in all four SENA countries - South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.

Interestingly, KL Rahul also accomplished the same milestone during the ongoing Test after scoring a magnificent 136.

Both Indian batters played crucial roles in helping the visitors dominate the match, with Pant's century providing another memorable moment in his Test career.