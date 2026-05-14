Yuvraj Singh’s Father Yograj Singh In Trouble After Misogynistic Web Series Dialogue

The Punjab State Women’s Commission has taken suo motu notice of actor Yograj Singh's derogatory comments against women in a viral web series clip, demanding a police investigation.

The Punjab State Commission for Women has initiated formal legal proceedings against the veteran actor Yograj Singh following the circulation of highly offensive remarks directed at women. Taking suo motu notice of a viral video from a recent web series, the Chairperson has demanded an immediate police investigation. The commission asserts that such derogatory language violates the fundamental dignity and rights of women.



(This is a developing story. More updates to follow)