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HomeSportsCricketYuvraj Singh’s Father Yograj Singh In Trouble After Misogynistic Web Series Dialogue

Yuvraj Singh’s Father Yograj Singh In Trouble After Misogynistic Web Series Dialogue

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 14 May 2026 04:06 PM (IST)

The Punjab State Women’s Commission has taken suo motu notice of actor Yograj Singh's derogatory comments against women in a viral web series clip, demanding a police investigation.

The Punjab State Commission for Women has initiated formal legal proceedings against the veteran actor Yograj Singh following the circulation of highly offensive remarks directed at women. Taking suo motu notice of a viral video from a recent web series, the Chairperson has demanded an immediate police investigation. The commission asserts that such derogatory language violates the fundamental dignity and rights of women.

(This is a developing story. More updates to follow)

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About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 May 2026 04:06 PM (IST)
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