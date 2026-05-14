WATCH: Virender Sehwag Calls Jasprit Bumrah 'Chumrah' On Air; Social Media Fumes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virender Sehwag mistakenly called Jasprit Bumrah 'Chumrah' on air.

The incident sparked online criticism, with fans questioning Sehwag's comments.

Jasprit Bumrah currently leads the ICC Test bowling rankings.

Indian batsmen Jaiswal and Gill remain in the Test top ten.

The former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag has faced significant criticism online following a verbal slip regarding Jasprit Bumrah during a recent broadcast. While the veteran cricketer quickly corrected his mistake, the incident has sparked a heated debate regarding his regard for the modern pacer. Simultaneously, official world rankings confirm Bumrah remains the pre-eminent force in international red-ball bowling.

A Controversial Slip On Air

The incident occurred during a Cricbuzz discussion ahead of the Mumbai Indians fixture against Punjab Kings. Sehwag inadvertently referred to the star pacer as ‘Chumrah’ while analysing the bowling attack.

Although he corrected himself immediately, a recording of the blunder quickly circulated across various social media platforms. Fans expressed their frustration, with one user on X questioning the commentator's motives.

Watch: Sehwag Calls Bumrah 'Chumrah' On Air

Chumrah 😂😂😂😂



Why sehwag hates bumrah so much pic.twitter.com/q81ei9sWIi — Rahul Raj (@RahulRajVerse) May 14, 2026

Fans Express Their Dissatisfaction









Bumrah Dominates World Rankings

Despite the external noise, Bumrah continues to lead the ICC Test bowling rankings with 879 points. He remains at the summit despite India’s recent absence from the World Test Championship.

The next highest-ranked Indian bowler is Mohammed Siraj, who currently occupies the twelfth position. Meanwhile, Australian veterans Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have made significant gains within the top five.

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Indian Batsmen Maintain Positions

The latest batting charts feature Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill within the global top ten. Jaiswal sits in eighth place with 750 points, while Gill has moved up to ninth.

Joe Root continues to lead the batting rankings for England with a total of 880 points. He is followed closely by Harry Brook, Travis Head, and the Australian Steve Smith.

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Looking Toward The Championship

India has not participated in a Test match during the current calendar year. Their last international outing in the format was a home series against South Africa held in November.

As the 2026 cycle progresses, the focus remains on the fitness and form of key players. Bumrah's consistency will be vital for India's ambitions in the upcoming championship fixtures scheduled.