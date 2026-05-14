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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Virender Sehwag Calls Jasprit Bumrah 'Chumrah' On Air; Social Media Fumes

WATCH: Virender Sehwag Calls Jasprit Bumrah 'Chumrah' On Air; Social Media Fumes

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has been criticised on social media for a verbal slip regarding Jasprit Bumrah. Meanwhile, the pacer continues to lead the ICC Test bowling charts.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 14 May 2026 04:07 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Virender Sehwag mistakenly called Jasprit Bumrah 'Chumrah' on air.
  • The incident sparked online criticism, with fans questioning Sehwag's comments.
  • Jasprit Bumrah currently leads the ICC Test bowling rankings.
  • Indian batsmen Jaiswal and Gill remain in the Test top ten.

The former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag has faced significant criticism online following a verbal slip regarding Jasprit Bumrah during a recent broadcast. While the veteran cricketer quickly corrected his mistake, the incident has sparked a heated debate regarding his regard for the modern pacer. Simultaneously, official world rankings confirm Bumrah remains the pre-eminent force in international red-ball bowling.

A Controversial Slip On Air

The incident occurred during a Cricbuzz discussion ahead of the Mumbai Indians fixture against Punjab Kings. Sehwag inadvertently referred to the star pacer as ‘Chumrah’ while analysing the bowling attack.

Although he corrected himself immediately, a recording of the blunder quickly circulated across various social media platforms. Fans expressed their frustration, with one user on X questioning the commentator's motives.

Watch: Sehwag Calls Bumrah 'Chumrah' On Air

Fans Express Their Dissatisfaction


WATCH: Virender Sehwag Calls Jasprit Bumrah 'Chumrah' On Air; Social Media Fumes


WATCH: Virender Sehwag Calls Jasprit Bumrah 'Chumrah' On Air; Social Media Fumes

Bumrah Dominates World Rankings

Despite the external noise, Bumrah continues to lead the ICC Test bowling rankings with 879 points. He remains at the summit despite India’s recent absence from the World Test Championship.

The next highest-ranked Indian bowler is Mohammed Siraj, who currently occupies the twelfth position. Meanwhile, Australian veterans Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have made significant gains within the top five.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Virat Kohli's Iconic Celebration Of His First Run After Two Ducks; Commentators React

Indian Batsmen Maintain Positions

The latest batting charts feature Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill within the global top ten. Jaiswal sits in eighth place with 750 points, while Gill has moved up to ninth.

Joe Root continues to lead the batting rankings for England with a total of 880 points. He is followed closely by Harry Brook, Travis Head, and the Australian Steve Smith.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Indians Breaks Silence On Hardik Pandya’s Abrupt Absence From Two Fixtures

Looking Toward The Championship

India has not participated in a Test match during the current calendar year. Their last international outing in the format was a home series against South Africa held in November.

As the 2026 cycle progresses, the focus remains on the fitness and form of key players. Bumrah's consistency will be vital for India's ambitions in the upcoming championship fixtures scheduled.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What controversy has Virender Sehwag been involved in recently?

Virender Sehwag faced criticism online after mistakenly referring to Jasprit Bumrah as 'Chumrah' during a broadcast. He corrected himself quickly, but the incident was widely shared on social media.

How is Jasprit Bumrah performing in the world rankings?

Despite the controversy, Jasprit Bumrah remains the top-ranked bowler in international red-ball cricket according to official world rankings. He holds the lead with 879 points.

Which Indian batsmen are currently in the top ten of the batting rankings?

Yashasvi Jaiswal is in eighth place, and Shubman Gill has moved up to ninth place in the latest ICC batting rankings.

When was India's last Test match appearance?

India has not played a Test match in the current calendar year. Their last Test series was at home against South Africa in November.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 May 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jasprit Bumrah Virender Sehwag Shubman Gill ICC Test Rankings Yashasvi Jaiswal Mumbai Indians Vs Punjab Kings Cricbuzz
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