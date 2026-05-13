WATCH: Virat Kohli's Iconic Celebration Of His First Run After Two Ducks; Commentators React

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli broke record, became most-capped IPL player.

Kohli humorously celebrated his first single run.

Jacob Bethell's gold chain snapped and was recovered.

Kolkata posted 192/4, Raghuvanshi scored 71.

Virat Kohli Celebration: The record-breaking evening for Virat Kohli took a humorous turn as the legendary batsman poked fun at his own recent misfortune. After suffering consecutive golden ducks in his previous outings, Kohli finally got off the mark during the high-stakes chase against Kolkata Knight Riders. His exaggerated, sarcastic celebration upon scoring a single run immediately became the focal point of the contest.

A Historic Night In Raipur

Kohli entered the field in Raipur making his 279th appearance, officially becoming the most-capped player in the history of the league. He surpassed the previous record held by MS Dhoni.

Despite the weight of the milestone, the primary concern for the Bengaluru faithful was his recent lack of runs. The tension in the stadium was palpable as he faced his first delivery.

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Mocking The Scoring Drought

Upon tucking a delivery away for a single, Kohli broke into a theatrical celebration that suggested he had reached a significant century. He was seen smiling broadly toward the Raipur dugout.

As seen in celebration, the official IPL social media channels quickly captured the moment. The caption "Celebrate every run like Virat Kohli" reflected the light-hearted nature of the incident.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Virat Kohli Mocked By Alastair Cook, Michael Vaughan After Back-To-Back Ducks

The Mystery Of The Missing Jewelry

The match was further punctuated by a bizarre event involving Jacob Bethell. A sharp bouncer struck the opener, causing his gold neck chain to snap and fall unnoticed onto the turf.

The item was later recovered by Devdutt Padikkal, who noticed the glint of gold near the crease. Padikkal promptly handed the broken jewelry to the umpire for safekeeping during the chase.

Chasing Kolkata’s Formidable Total

Kolkata Knight Riders had earlier posted a challenging 192 for 4, driven by a brilliant half-century from Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Raghuvanshi’s 71 from 46 balls set a difficult task for Bengaluru.

Rinku Singh provided the late-inning acceleration with an unbeaten 49. Bengaluru’s bowlers, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, struggled to contain the flurry of boundaries during the final five overs of the innings.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Indians Break Silence On Hardik Pandya’s Abrupt Absence From Two Fixtures

