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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Virat Kohli's Iconic Celebration Of His First Run After Two Ducks; Commentators React

WATCH: Virat Kohli's Iconic Celebration Of His First Run After Two Ducks; Commentators React

Virat Kohli Celebration: Kohli provided highlight of the evening in Raipur with a self-deprecating celebration after scoring his first run against KKR, following a string of consecutive golden ducks.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 13 May 2026 11:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Virat Kohli broke record, became most-capped IPL player.
  • Kohli humorously celebrated his first single run.
  • Jacob Bethell's gold chain snapped and was recovered.
  • Kolkata posted 192/4, Raghuvanshi scored 71.

Virat Kohli Celebration: The record-breaking evening for Virat Kohli took a humorous turn as the legendary batsman poked fun at his own recent misfortune. After suffering consecutive golden ducks in his previous outings, Kohli finally got off the mark during the high-stakes chase against Kolkata Knight Riders. His exaggerated, sarcastic celebration upon scoring a single run immediately became the focal point of the contest.

A Historic Night In Raipur

Kohli entered the field in Raipur making his 279th appearance, officially becoming the most-capped player in the history of the league. He surpassed the previous record held by MS Dhoni.

Despite the weight of the milestone, the primary concern for the Bengaluru faithful was his recent lack of runs. The tension in the stadium was palpable as he faced his first delivery.

WATCH VIDEO

Mocking The Scoring Drought

Upon tucking a delivery away for a single, Kohli broke into a theatrical celebration that suggested he had reached a significant century. He was seen smiling broadly toward the Raipur dugout.

As seen in celebration, the official IPL social media channels quickly captured the moment. The caption "Celebrate every run like Virat Kohli" reflected the light-hearted nature of the incident.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Virat Kohli Mocked By Alastair Cook, Michael Vaughan After Back-To-Back Ducks

The Mystery Of The Missing Jewelry

The match was further punctuated by a bizarre event involving Jacob Bethell. A sharp bouncer struck the opener, causing his gold neck chain to snap and fall unnoticed onto the turf.

The item was later recovered by Devdutt Padikkal, who noticed the glint of gold near the crease. Padikkal promptly handed the broken jewelry to the umpire for safekeeping during the chase.

Chasing Kolkata’s Formidable Total

Kolkata Knight Riders had earlier posted a challenging 192 for 4, driven by a brilliant half-century from Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Raghuvanshi’s 71 from 46 balls set a difficult task for Bengaluru.

Rinku Singh provided the late-inning acceleration with an unbeaten 49. Bengaluru’s bowlers, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, struggled to contain the flurry of boundaries during the final five overs of the innings.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Indians Break Silence On Hardik Pandya’s Abrupt Absence From Two Fixtures
 

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What record did Virat Kohli break during the match against KKR?

Virat Kohli became the most-capped player in the history of the league with his 279th appearance, surpassing MS Dhoni's previous record.

Why did Virat Kohli celebrate scoring a single run so dramatically?

Kohli poked fun at his recent string of golden ducks. His exaggerated celebration highlighted his relief at finally getting off the mark.

What unusual incident happened involving Jacob Bethell's jewelry?

A bouncer hit Jacob Bethell, snapping his gold neck chain. Devdutt Padikkal later found and returned the broken jewelry to the umpire.

What was the target set by Kolkata Knight Riders?

Kolkata Knight Riders set a challenging total of 192 for 4 runs. This was largely due to Angkrish Raghuvanshi's 71 and Rinku Singh's unbeaten 49.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 May 2026 11:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli RCB Vs KKR Live IPL 2026 RCB Vs KKR
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