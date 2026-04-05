PSL 2026 Updated Points Table: Karachi Kings Lead As Lahore End Multan's Streak

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PSL 2026 Points Table: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 standings have shifted following a high-voltage weekend at the Gaddafi Stadium. Karachi Kings are currently the team to beat, sitting comfortably at the top with a perfect winning record. Meanwhile, the defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, have surged back into contention after ending the unbeaten streak of the Multan Sultans.

In a rain-shortened 13-over thriller on Friday, Lahore posted a massive total of 185/5. Muhammad Naeem was the star of the show, smashing an explosive 60 off just 28 balls. Despite a heroic effort from Multan's Ashton Turner, who remained unbeaten on 52, the Sultans fell 20 runs short of the target.

PSL 2026 Updated Standings after Match 11

1. Karachi Kings: 3 Matches | 3 Wins | 6 Points | +0.486 NRR

2. Lahore Qalandars: 3 Matches | 2 Wins | 4 Points | +1.546 NRR

3. Multan Sultans: 3 Matches | 2 Wins | 4 Points | +0.303 NRR

4. Peshawar Zalmi: 2 Matches | 1 Win | 3 Points | +0.674 NRR

5. Islamabad United: 3 Matches | 1 Win | 3 Points | +0.133 NRR

6. Quetta Gladiators: 3 Matches | 1 Win | 2 Points | +0.093 NRR

7. Rawalpindi Pindiz: 2 Matches | 0 Wins | 0 Points | -0.556 NRR

8. Hyderabad Kingsmen: 3 Matches | 0 Wins | 0 Points | -2.077 NRR

Key Highlights from the League Standings

The Karachi Kings remain the only side in the competition yet to lose a game. Their balanced squad has allowed them to secure three wins out of three, giving them a clear lead at the summit of the table.

The Lahore Qalandars have seen a massive boost to their Net Run Rate. Because of their huge scoring rate in the shortened game against Multan, their NRR has jumped to a league high +1.546. This puts them in second place, ahead of Multan Sultans on tie-break rules.

It has been a difficult start for the new franchises. Both Rawalpindi Pindiz and Hyderabad Kingsmen are still looking for their first victory of the season. Hyderabad is currently at the bottom of the pile with a very poor run rate after three straight losses.

The race for the top four is very tight. Only one point separates the teams from second to fifth place. Since Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi have played fewer completed games due to earlier weather issues, they have a great chance to climb higher in the coming days.

What is Coming Up Next?

The action continues tonight in Lahore as Quetta Gladiators take on the Multan Sultans. A victory for Multan will allow them to reclaim the top spot from Karachi. On Monday, the Sultans will be back on the field again to face the struggling Rawalpindi Pindiz.