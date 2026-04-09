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HomeSportsCricketPSL 2026: Top 10 Players With Highest Salaries

PSL 2026: Top 10 Players With Highest Salaries

Take a look at the table below highlighting the highest-paid players of PSL 2026 season, featuring a blend of global superstars and top domestic talent.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 05:05 PM (IST)

The 2026 Pakistan Super League (PSL) has ushered in a transformative era for franchise cricket in the region, shifting from its traditional draft system to a high-stakes auction format. This structural overhaul, coupled with the expansion to eight teams, has resulted in unprecedented player valuations.

Leading the financial charge is Australian veteran Steve Smith, whose record-breaking signing has set a new benchmark for the league’s commercial and competitive ambitions.

Top 10 Highest-Paid Players - PSL 2026

The following table outlines the top earners of PSL 2026 season, reflecting a mix of established international stars and elite domestic performers:

Steve Smith (Sialkot Stallionz) - 140 Million PKR

Saim Ayub (Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen) - 126 Million PKR

Naseem Shah (Rawalpindi) - 86.5 Million PKR

Faheem Ashraf (Islamabad United) - 85 Million PKR

Daryl Mitchell (Rawalpindi) - 80.5 Million PKR

Fakhar Zaman (Lahore Qalandars) - 79.5 Million PKR

David Warner (Karachi Kings) - 79 Million PKR

Haris Rauf (Lahore Qalandars) - 76 Million PKR

Shadab Khan (Islamabad United) - 70 Million PKR

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Lahore Qalandars) - 70 Million PKR

Steve Smith’s Landmark Deal

In a move that stunned the cricketing world, the newly formed Sialkot Stallionz secured Steve Smith as a direct signing for a staggering Rs 140 million (approx. $500,000). This makes Smith the highest-paid player in the history of the PSL.

Having gone unsold in IPL 2026 auction and stepping away from Australia’s primary T20I plans, Smith’s move to the Stallionz represents a major "marquee" acquisition for the expansion franchise, which is looking to establish an immediate global identity.

Local Stars and Auction Highlights

Steve Smith dominated the headlines as a foreign direct signing, but local talent has also seen a massive surge in market value.

Saim Ayub emerged as the most expensive retention/signing among domestic players, commanding Rs 126 million from Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen. Ayub’s explosive batting and growing stature as a future pillar of Pakistan cricket made him a non-negotiable asset for the Hyderabad-based side.

On the bowling front, the auction floor saw intense bidding for premier pace talent. Naseem Shah was the primary beneficiary, fetching Rs 86.5 million from Rawalpindi (formerly Multan Sultans), narrowly edging out all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, who was secured by Islamabad United for Rs 85 million.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is new about the PSL 2026 season?

The PSL 2026 has moved from a draft system to an auction format and expanded to eight teams, leading to higher player valuations.

Who is the highest-paid player in PSL 2026?

Steve Smith is the highest-paid player, signed by the Sialkot Stallionz for 140 million PKR.

Who is the most expensive domestic player in PSL 2026?

Saim Ayub is the most expensive domestic player, signed by the Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen for 126 million PKR.

Which fast bowlers were highly valued in the PSL 2026 auction?

Naseem Shah was acquired by Rawalpindi for 86.5 million PKR, and Faheem Ashraf was secured by Islamabad United for 85 million PKR.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Steve Smith Babar Azam PSL Pakistan PSL 2026 PSL Highest Salaries
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