PSL 2026: Top 10 Players With Highest Salaries

The 2026 Pakistan Super League (PSL) has ushered in a transformative era for franchise cricket in the region, shifting from its traditional draft system to a high-stakes auction format. This structural overhaul, coupled with the expansion to eight teams, has resulted in unprecedented player valuations.

Leading the financial charge is Australian veteran Steve Smith, whose record-breaking signing has set a new benchmark for the league’s commercial and competitive ambitions.

Top 10 Highest-Paid Players - PSL 2026

The following table outlines the top earners of PSL 2026 season, reflecting a mix of established international stars and elite domestic performers:

Steve Smith (Sialkot Stallionz) - 140 Million PKR

Saim Ayub (Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen) - 126 Million PKR

Naseem Shah (Rawalpindi) - 86.5 Million PKR

Faheem Ashraf (Islamabad United) - 85 Million PKR

Daryl Mitchell (Rawalpindi) - 80.5 Million PKR

Fakhar Zaman (Lahore Qalandars) - 79.5 Million PKR

David Warner (Karachi Kings) - 79 Million PKR

Haris Rauf (Lahore Qalandars) - 76 Million PKR

Shadab Khan (Islamabad United) - 70 Million PKR

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Lahore Qalandars) - 70 Million PKR

Steve Smith’s Landmark Deal

In a move that stunned the cricketing world, the newly formed Sialkot Stallionz secured Steve Smith as a direct signing for a staggering Rs 140 million (approx. $500,000). This makes Smith the highest-paid player in the history of the PSL.

Having gone unsold in IPL 2026 auction and stepping away from Australia’s primary T20I plans, Smith’s move to the Stallionz represents a major "marquee" acquisition for the expansion franchise, which is looking to establish an immediate global identity.

Local Stars and Auction Highlights

Steve Smith dominated the headlines as a foreign direct signing, but local talent has also seen a massive surge in market value.

Saim Ayub emerged as the most expensive retention/signing among domestic players, commanding Rs 126 million from Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen. Ayub’s explosive batting and growing stature as a future pillar of Pakistan cricket made him a non-negotiable asset for the Hyderabad-based side.

On the bowling front, the auction floor saw intense bidding for premier pace talent. Naseem Shah was the primary beneficiary, fetching Rs 86.5 million from Rawalpindi (formerly Multan Sultans), narrowly edging out all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, who was secured by Islamabad United for Rs 85 million.