The PSL 2026 has moved from a draft system to an auction format and expanded to eight teams, leading to higher player valuations.
PSL 2026: Top 10 Players With Highest Salaries
Take a look at the table below highlighting the highest-paid players of PSL 2026 season, featuring a blend of global superstars and top domestic talent.
The 2026 Pakistan Super League (PSL) has ushered in a transformative era for franchise cricket in the region, shifting from its traditional draft system to a high-stakes auction format. This structural overhaul, coupled with the expansion to eight teams, has resulted in unprecedented player valuations.
Leading the financial charge is Australian veteran Steve Smith, whose record-breaking signing has set a new benchmark for the league’s commercial and competitive ambitions.
Top 10 Highest-Paid Players - PSL 2026
The following table outlines the top earners of PSL 2026 season, reflecting a mix of established international stars and elite domestic performers:
Steve Smith (Sialkot Stallionz) - 140 Million PKR
Saim Ayub (Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen) - 126 Million PKR
Naseem Shah (Rawalpindi) - 86.5 Million PKR
Faheem Ashraf (Islamabad United) - 85 Million PKR
Daryl Mitchell (Rawalpindi) - 80.5 Million PKR
Fakhar Zaman (Lahore Qalandars) - 79.5 Million PKR
David Warner (Karachi Kings) - 79 Million PKR
Haris Rauf (Lahore Qalandars) - 76 Million PKR
Shadab Khan (Islamabad United) - 70 Million PKR
Shaheen Shah Afridi (Lahore Qalandars) - 70 Million PKR
Steve Smith’s Landmark Deal
In a move that stunned the cricketing world, the newly formed Sialkot Stallionz secured Steve Smith as a direct signing for a staggering Rs 140 million (approx. $500,000). This makes Smith the highest-paid player in the history of the PSL.
Having gone unsold in IPL 2026 auction and stepping away from Australia’s primary T20I plans, Smith’s move to the Stallionz represents a major "marquee" acquisition for the expansion franchise, which is looking to establish an immediate global identity.
Local Stars and Auction Highlights
Steve Smith dominated the headlines as a foreign direct signing, but local talent has also seen a massive surge in market value.
Saim Ayub emerged as the most expensive retention/signing among domestic players, commanding Rs 126 million from Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen. Ayub’s explosive batting and growing stature as a future pillar of Pakistan cricket made him a non-negotiable asset for the Hyderabad-based side.
On the bowling front, the auction floor saw intense bidding for premier pace talent. Naseem Shah was the primary beneficiary, fetching Rs 86.5 million from Rawalpindi (formerly Multan Sultans), narrowly edging out all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, who was secured by Islamabad United for Rs 85 million.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is new about the PSL 2026 season?
Who is the highest-paid player in PSL 2026?
Steve Smith is the highest-paid player, signed by the Sialkot Stallionz for 140 million PKR.
Who is the most expensive domestic player in PSL 2026?
Saim Ayub is the most expensive domestic player, signed by the Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen for 126 million PKR.
Which fast bowlers were highly valued in the PSL 2026 auction?
Naseem Shah was acquired by Rawalpindi for 86.5 million PKR, and Faheem Ashraf was secured by Islamabad United for 85 million PKR.