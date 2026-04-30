Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Live PSL Match Turns Chaotic After Australia Star's Angry Outburst

WATCH: Live PSL Match Turns Chaotic After Australia Star's Angry Outburst

The drama unfolded at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore during the third over of the Sultans' innings.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 08:05 PM (IST)

A video of Australian star Steve Smith has gone viral following a rare emotional outburst during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 Eliminator 1 on April 29. Representing the Multan Sultans, Smith was seen venting his frustration in the dressing room after a high-stakes dismissal against the Hyderabad Kingsmen.

The Incident

The drama unfolded at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore during the third over of the Sultans' innings. Smith, who was looking to anchor the chase, miscued a length delivery from Mohammad Ali toward square leg. Maaz Sadaqat, who had dropped Smith just three balls earlier, made no mistake on the second attempt, completing a sharp diving catch.

Clearly pumped up by the redemption, the young Sadaqat gave Smith an aggressive send-off, throwing the ball into the ground in celebration. While Smith maintained his composure on the field, cameras later captured him in the dressing room forcefully slamming his bat against the floor before slumping into his seat.

WATCH VIDEO

Match Impact and Scores

Steve Smith’s departure for 13 (off 10 balls) proved to be the catalyst for a major collapse. The Multan Sultans lost five wickets for just 24 runs shortly after his exit.

Multan Sultans: Finished at 159/9, with Shan Masood top-scoring with an unbeaten 69.

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Chased the target comfortably in 15.2 overs for an 8-wicket win.

Standout Performer: Maaz Sadaqat, the man involved in the Smith controversy, starred with the bat as well, hitting an unbeaten 64 off 33 balls.

Season Reflection

Despite the disappointing end to his campaign, Steve Smith enjoyed a prolific PSL 2026. He finished the tournament with 380 runs at an impressive strike rate of 161.70, including a century (106) earlier in the month.

The loss officially knocked the Multan Sultans out of the competition, while the Hyderabad Kingsmen progressed to face Islamabad United in Eliminator 2 for a spot in the final against Peshawar Zalmi.  

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened with Steve Smith during the PSL match?

Steve Smith was seen having an emotional outburst in the dressing room after being dismissed in the PSL 2026 Eliminator 1. He was captured slamming his bat on the floor.

Who dismissed Steve Smith in the match?

Maaz Sadaqat dismissed Steve Smith. Sadaqat had dropped Smith earlier in the same over but made no mistake on the second attempt, completing a diving catch.

What was the impact of Steve Smith's dismissal on the match?

Steve Smith's dismissal for 13 runs was a turning point, leading to a collapse where Multan Sultans lost five wickets for just 24 runs. They ultimately lost the match by 8 wickets.

How did Steve Smith perform in the PSL 2026 season overall?

Despite this incident, Steve Smith had a prolific PSL 2026 season, scoring 380 runs at a strike rate of 161.70, including a century.

Published at : 30 Apr 2026 08:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Super League Steve Smith PSL PSL 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
WATCH: Live PSL Match Turns Chaotic After Australia Star's Angry Outburst
WATCH: Live PSL Match Turns Chaotic After Australia Star's Angry Outburst
Cricket
GT vs RCB Live: Over 6: 6 runs. Bowler: Kagiso Rabada. Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 59/2 (rr 9.83)
GT vs RCB Live Score: RCB Off To A Fiery Start! Virat Kohli At His Best
Cricket
Team India For 2027 ODI World Cup: Major BCCI Strategy Leak Surfaces
Team India For 2027 ODI World Cup: Major BCCI Strategy Leak Surfaces
Cricket
IPL 2026 Playoff Spots Decided? Mumbai Among 3 Teams Facing Exit
IPL 2026 Playoff Spots Decided? Mumbai Among 3 Teams Facing Exit
Advertisement

Videos

Exit Poll Debate: BJP Claims Massive Win in Bengal, TMC Rejects Trends as Clash of Narratives Intensifies
West Bengal Exit Poll Buzz: BJP Claims Upswing, TMC Faces Downtrend Ahead of Final Verdict
Anti-Encroachment Drive: Bulldozers Demolish Illegal Structure in Dwarka, Gujarat Action Intensifie
Post-Poll Violence: BJP Agent’s House Attacked in Behala, Kolkata Tensions Rise After Voting
Crime Break: ₹50K Rewarded Triple Murder Accused Jeetu Saini Killed in Bulandshahr Encounter
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Women, Muslims, Migrants And EC: What Will Tilt Bengal’s Historic Verdict
Opinion
Embed widget