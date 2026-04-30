A video of Australian star Steve Smith has gone viral following a rare emotional outburst during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 Eliminator 1 on April 29. Representing the Multan Sultans, Smith was seen venting his frustration in the dressing room after a high-stakes dismissal against the Hyderabad Kingsmen.

The Incident

The drama unfolded at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore during the third over of the Sultans' innings. Smith, who was looking to anchor the chase, miscued a length delivery from Mohammad Ali toward square leg. Maaz Sadaqat, who had dropped Smith just three balls earlier, made no mistake on the second attempt, completing a sharp diving catch.

Clearly pumped up by the redemption, the young Sadaqat gave Smith an aggressive send-off, throwing the ball into the ground in celebration. While Smith maintained his composure on the field, cameras later captured him in the dressing room forcefully slamming his bat against the floor before slumping into his seat.

WATCH VIDEO

🚨 STEVE SMITH IN FULL ANGRY MODE. 😳



- Steve Smith lost his control while he was going to the dressing room.



- He threw his bat in anger because Maaz Sadaqat showed him aggression after dismissing him. 👀 pic.twitter.com/noT2WYkVGR — Abdullah. (@Abdullahh_56) April 29, 2026

Match Impact and Scores

Steve Smith’s departure for 13 (off 10 balls) proved to be the catalyst for a major collapse. The Multan Sultans lost five wickets for just 24 runs shortly after his exit.

Multan Sultans: Finished at 159/9, with Shan Masood top-scoring with an unbeaten 69.

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Chased the target comfortably in 15.2 overs for an 8-wicket win.

Standout Performer: Maaz Sadaqat, the man involved in the Smith controversy, starred with the bat as well, hitting an unbeaten 64 off 33 balls.

Season Reflection

Despite the disappointing end to his campaign, Steve Smith enjoyed a prolific PSL 2026. He finished the tournament with 380 runs at an impressive strike rate of 161.70, including a century (106) earlier in the month.

The loss officially knocked the Multan Sultans out of the competition, while the Hyderabad Kingsmen progressed to face Islamabad United in Eliminator 2 for a spot in the final against Peshawar Zalmi.