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HomeSportsCricketPSL 2026 Final Live Streaming: Date, Time & Full Broadcast Details

PSL 2026 Final Live Streaming: Date, Time & Full Broadcast Details

PSL 2026 Final Live Streaming: Pakistan Super League 2026 season is not officially broadcast or streamed in India.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 03 May 2026 10:06 AM (IST)

The 2026 Pakistan Super League (PSL 11) is reaching its climax, and cricket fans across the globe are gearing up for the high-stakes final. After weeks of intense competition across four cities - Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi - the tournament is set for a grand conclusion.

Here is everything you need to know about PSL 2026 Final:

Match Schedule & Timing

Date: Sunday, May 3, 2026

Time: 8:00 PM PKT (8:30 PM IST / 3:00 PM GMT)

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Where to Watch PSL Final Live Broadcast & Streaming

Fans can catch the action live through various platforms depending on their location:

In Pakistan: The match will be broadcast live on A Sports, PTV Sports, and Ten Sports. For digital viewers, the Tapmad and Tamasha apps will provide high-definition streaming.

In India: Pakistan Super League 2026 season is not officially broadcast or streamed in India due to broader geopolitical factors between the two nations. However, fans in India can still follow the action through match highlights on PSL’s official platforms, along with live scores and updates available on various sports apps and websites.

In the UK: Sky Sports Cricket will air the final live.

In North America: Willow TV remains the home for PSL fans in the USA and Canada.

The Finalists

The championship clash will feature the tournament's two most consistent sides:

Multan Sultans: Led by Mohammad Rizwan, the Sultans secured their spot in the final after a dominant performance in the Qualifier. They have been the team to beat this season, maintaining the top spot on the points table throughout the league stage.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam’s side fought their way through the Eliminators to secure a place in the summit clash. Their recent form and explosive top-order batting make them a formidable opponent for the Sultans.

Tournament Highlights

The 2026 edition has been notable for several reasons:

Youth Impact: The season saw the rise of several domestic pace sensations, further cementing Pakistan's reputation as a "fast-bowling factory."

High-Scoring Thrillers: The flat tracks in Rawalpindi and Karachi produced multiple 200+ totals, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

International Stars: Despite a busy international calendar, stars like Rashid Khan, Nicholas Pooran, and Alex Hales added significant star power to the league.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Published at : 03 May 2026 10:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 Final PSL 2026 Final Live Streaming PSL 2026 Final Live
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