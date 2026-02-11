PSL 2026 Auction Breakdown: All Sold Players & Who Bought Them

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Pakistan Super League (PSL) ushered in a significant transformation by replacing its traditional draft system with a full-fledged player auction.

Similar to the Indian Premier League (IPL)’s model, franchises now secure talent through competitive bidding, marking a strategic shift in how squads are assembled.

For the 2026 season, each team entered the auction with an initial purse of PKR 45 crore, which translates to approximately USD 1.6 million or Rs 14.60 crore.

With that said, here's a look at all players sold so far in the PSL 2026 Auction and which franchise they went to.

PSL Auction: All Sold Players

Islamabad United - Faheem Ashraf, Mumtaz Mehran, Max Bryant, Mark Chapman

Karachi Kings - David Warner, Azam Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Shahid Aziz

Quetta Gladiators - Rilee Rossouw, Faisal Akram, Arafat Minhas, Jahandad Khan, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay

Sialkot Stallionz - Jahanzaib Sultan, Sahibzada Farhan

Rawalpindi - Naseem Shah, Rishad Hossain, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Amir, Abdullah Fazal

Lahore Qalandars - Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Fakhar Zaman, Ubaid Shah, Haseebullah Khan

Peshawar Zalmi - Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Haris

Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen - Mohammad Ali, Kusal Perera, Irfan Khan Niazi

Notably, PSL franchises also have the option to stretch their budget to PKR 50.5 crore if they directly signed one overseas cricketer who did not participate in the previous edition.

Here are the Direct Overseas Signings in PSL 2026:

Devon Conway (Islamabad United), Moeen Ali (Karachi Kings), Mustafizur Rahman (Lahore Qalandars), Spencer Johnson (Quetta Gladiators), Steve Smith (Sialkot Stallionz), Marnus Labuschagne (Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen)

Players acquired at the auction were awarded two-year contracts to promote long-term planning and squad stability.

All six existing teams, Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators, were joined by two new franchises from Hyderabad and Sialkot, expanding the league to eight sides.

PSL 2026 is scheduled to take place from March 26 onwards, running through May 3.

How To Watch PSL 2026 Auction In India?

The PSL 2026 Auction is available via live stream on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s official YouTube channel. However, the stream is geo-restricted and not accessible to viewers in India.

For fans watching from India, an alternative option is the Sports TV YouTube channel, which is providing live coverage of the auction.

