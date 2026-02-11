Captains With Most IPL Final Losses Ft. MS Dhoni

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketCaptains With Most IPL Final Losses Ft. MS Dhoni

Several legendary names have reached IPL Final as captain and walked away without the trophy.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 04:39 PM (IST)

In Indian Premier League (IPL), reaching the final is a massive achievement, but falling at the final hurdle is a heartbreak shared by only a few elite leaders.

As of February 2026, here is the breakdown of the captains who have faced the most defeats in IPL finals.

MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings)

Finals Lost: 5

"Thala" is the most successful captain in terms of finals reached (10), but his high volume of appearances also gives him the record for the most losses.

Years Lost: 2008, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2019.

The Context: Despite these five heartbreaks, MS Dhoni has balanced the scales with 5 IPL titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023), maintaining a 50% success rate in the ultimate game.

Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

Finals Lost: 1

Though Virat Kohli is often associated with RCB’s "trophy drought," it is a common misconception that he has lost many finals as a captain.

Year Lost: 2016 (against Sunrisers Hyderabad).

Virat Kohli was part of the RCB teams that lost the 2009 and 2011 finals, but he was only the captain during the 2016 heartbreak. His "luck" finally turned in 2025 when RCB won their maiden title under the leadership of Rajat Patidar.

Hardik Pandya (Gujarat Titans / Mumbai Indians)

Finals Lost: 1

Hardik Pandya had a legendary start to his captaincy career, but he tasted his first final defeat recently.

Year Lost: 2023 (as Captain of Gujarat Titans).

Hardik led GT to a title in their debut year (2022) but lost a rain-shortened, last-ball thriller to MS Dhoni's CSK the following year.

Other Notable Captains with 1 Final Defeat

Several legendary names have reached the final exactly once as captain and walked away without the trophy:

Sachin Tendulkar (MI): Lost the 2010 final to CSK.

Kane Williamson (SRH): Lost the 2018 final to CSK.

Shreyas Iyer (DC/PBKS): Lost the 2020 final (with Delhi Capitals) and the 2025 final (with Punjab Kings - as captain). He won the title with KKR in 2024.

Anil Kumble (RCB): Lost the 2009 final to Deccan Chargers.

Daniel Vettori (RCB): Lost the 2011 final to CSK.

Published at : 11 Feb 2026 04:39 PM (IST)
Embed widget