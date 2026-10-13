Prithvi Shaw, Akriti Agarwal Reconcile After Calling Off Engagement

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal reunited after their engagement breakup.

Akriti explained outside opinions caused her to end engagement earlier.

They later discussed differences, chose to continue their relationship.

Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal are back together after their engagement breakup in September. Signs of a reconciliation have emerged on social media, where Shaw reportedly restored his earlier posts and Akriti reuploaded pictures featuring the Indian cricketer. The couple’s reunion follows weeks of speculation about the reasons behind their separation. Akriti addressed the situation in an Instagram statement on October 12, explaining that outside opinions had played a part in her decision to end the engagement.

Akriti Explains Why She Called Off The Engagement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKRITI AGARWAL (@akritiagarwal7)

In her clarification, Akriti reflected on how people close to her had influenced her perspective on the relationship.

She admitted that she had made the decision before having the candid discussion she and Shaw needed.

"When I called off our engagement, I let the opinions of people close to me – who seemed to know our relationship better than we did – influence how I saw my fiancé and our relationship. I feel I was misguided, and I made a decision without giving us the honest conversation we deserved,"

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She also revealed that the two had since discussed their differences, gained a better understanding of each other and decided to continue their relationship.

"We have since spoken openly, understood each other and chosen to be together again. Together, we are enough for each other, and we don’t need anyone else,"

Couple Gives Their Relationship Another Chance

Prithvi Shaw and Akriti had announced their engagement on March 8, 2026.

However, in September, Akriti shared that they had mutually decided to part ways, pointing to differing goals and circumstances surrounding their future.

Their reunion now signals a change in direction, with both appearing to have brought back reminders of their relationship on their respective social media profiles.

Akriti’s statement suggests that the couple wants to make decisions about their future on their own terms, rather than allowing outside perspectives to shape their relationship. As they attempt a fresh start, they have also asked people to respect their choice.