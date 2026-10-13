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English NewsSportsCricketPrithvi Shaw, Akriti Agarwal Reconcile After Calling Off Engagement

Prithvi Shaw, Akriti Agarwal Reconcile After Calling Off Engagement

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and actor-influencer Akriti Agarwal have reunited after ending their engagement after separating earlier this year.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 13 Oct 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal reunited after their engagement breakup.
  • Akriti explained outside opinions caused her to end engagement earlier.
  • They later discussed differences, chose to continue their relationship.

Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal are back together after their engagement breakup in September. Signs of a reconciliation have emerged on social media, where Shaw reportedly restored his earlier posts and Akriti reuploaded pictures featuring the Indian cricketer. The couple’s reunion follows weeks of speculation about the reasons behind their separation. Akriti addressed the situation in an Instagram statement on October 12, explaining that outside opinions had played a part in her decision to end the engagement.

Akriti Explains Why She Called Off The Engagement

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AKRITI AGARWAL (@akritiagarwal7)

In her clarification, Akriti reflected on how people close to her had influenced her perspective on the relationship.

She admitted that she had made the decision before having the candid discussion she and Shaw needed.

"When I called off our engagement, I let the opinions of people close to me – who seemed to know our relationship better than we did – influence how I saw my fiancé and our relationship. I feel I was misguided, and I made a decision without giving us the honest conversation we deserved," 

Read More: Not Virat Kohli! This India Star Has Won Most ICC Player Of The Month Awards

She also revealed that the two had since discussed their differences, gained a better understanding of each other and decided to continue their relationship.

"We have since spoken openly, understood each other and chosen to be together again. Together, we are enough for each other, and we don’t need anyone else,"

Couple Gives Their Relationship Another Chance

Prithvi Shaw and Akriti had announced their engagement on March 8, 2026.

However, in September, Akriti shared that they had mutually decided to part ways, pointing to differing goals and circumstances surrounding their future.

Their reunion now signals a change in direction, with both appearing to have brought back reminders of their relationship on their respective social media profiles.

Akriti’s statement suggests that the couple wants to make decisions about their future on their own terms, rather than allowing outside perspectives to shape their relationship. As they attempt a fresh start, they have also asked people to respect their choice.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal initially call off their engagement?

Akriti stated that outside opinions influenced her decision to end the engagement. She felt misguided and made the choice without having a candid discussion with Prithvi.

How did Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal decide to get back together?

Akriti revealed they have since spoken openly, understood each other, and chosen to be together again. Signs of reconciliation also emerged on social media, with restored posts and reuploaded pictures.

When did Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal announce their engagement?

Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal had announced their engagement on March 8, 2026.

What is the couple's stance on external influence in their relationship now?

Akriti's statement suggests they want to make decisions about their future on their own terms, rather than allowing outside perspectives to shape their relationship. They have asked people to respect their choice.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Oct 2026 03:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prithvi Shaw Akriti Agarwal Prithvi Shaw Engagement
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