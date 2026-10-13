Not Virat Kohli! This India Star Has Won Most ICC Player Of The Month Awards

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gill leads Indians with five Player of Month awards.

Bumrah, Iyer two; Kohli, others have one award.

Gill represents India across Test and ODIs only currently.

ICC Player Of The Month: Shubman Gill has established a significant lead over his Indian contemporaries in the ICC Player of the Month awards. The India captain added another honour on October 13, taking his tally to five and extending his advantage over the rest of the country’s winners. Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer occupy the next spot with two awards apiece. Virat Kohli, meanwhile, has received the recognition once, alongside several other Indian cricketers who have earned the monthly accolade during their careers.

Gill Leads The List By A Clear Margin

Shubman Gill’s five awards put him well ahead of the other Indian names on the list.

The complete tally includes players from different stages of India’s recent cricketing era.

Shubman Gill : 5 awards

: 5 awards Jasprit Bumrah : 2 awards

: 2 awards Shreyas Iyer : 2 awards

: 2 awards Rishabh Pant : 1 award

: 1 award Ravichandran Ashwin : 1 award

: 1 award Bhuvneshwar Kumar : 1 award

: 1 award Virat Kohli : 1 award

: 1 award Yashasvi Jaiswal : 1 award

: 1 award Mohammed Siraj : 1 award

: 1 award Abhishek Sharma : 1 award

: 1 award Sanju Samson: 1 award

Read More: Shubman Gill, Shafali Verma Shine As ICC Announces Player Of The Month Winners

A Look At Gill’s International Career

Gill represents India across formats and currently leads the national side in Test and ODI cricket.

He has played 43 Tests, 70 ODIs and 36 T20 Internationals, although his recent international appearances have been limited to the longer formats.

In Test cricket, Gill has accumulated 3,043 runs in 77 innings at an average of 43.47. His record includes 11 centuries and nine half-centuries, with a highest score of 269.

His ODI numbers are equally notable. Across 69 innings, he has scored 3,713 runs at an average of 64.01, including 11 hundreds and 20 fifties. His highest ODI score stands at 223 not out.

In T20 Internationals, Gill has recorded 869 runs in 36 innings, with one century and three half-centuries.

His five monthly awards underline his continued prominence among Indian international cricketers and place him comfortably ahead of the country's other recipients.