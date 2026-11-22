Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian pacer Harshit Rana engaged in verbal duel.

Rana exchanged heated words with Pakistan's Shamyl Hussain.

Rana caught Hussain, then gave him a fiery send-off.

India pacer Harshit Rana brought plenty of aggression to the Rising Stars Asia Cup encounter against Pakistan, with his verbal duel against Shamyl Hussain reaching a fiery conclusion. After trading words with the Pakistan batsman during the early stages of his spell, Rana finally had the last laugh when he took a catch to dismiss him. The wicket was followed by an animated send-off, with Rana appearing to hurl aggressive words at the batsman before throwing the ball to the ground.

Harshit Rana to Shamyl Hussain



‘Hatt bsdk.. BKL’ 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/jyaclyleIg November 22, 2026

Rana Turns Up The Heat Against Pakistan

The tension began to build in the fifth over when Rana bowled a slower delivery outside off to Maaz Sadaqat.

The Indian fast bowler had a few words for the batsman, setting the tone for what followed.

His next over brought more confrontation, with Rana directing comments towards both Sadaqat and Hussain.

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The exchange with Hussain, in particular, continued beyond the end of the over, as the Indian pacer appeared determined to unsettle his opponent.

Neither player seemed willing to back down, and the contest between the two grew increasingly intense.

However, Rana would soon get the opportunity to settle the argument with the ball.

Shamyl Hussain Falls, Rana Delivers Fiery Send-Off

The decisive moment arrived in the eighth over, when Hussain tried to take on Ayush Badoni.

Looking to clear the midwicket boundary, the Pakistan batsman attempted a powerful slog but failed to keep his shape as the ball turned.

Instead of connecting cleanly, Hussain got a thick leading edge that travelled towards short third. Rana was positioned perfectly and held on to a comfortable catch, bringing the batsman's stay at the crease to an end.

The dismissal gave the Indian pacer the moment he had been waiting for. Rather than keeping his celebration low-key, Rana turned towards Hussain and delivered an animated send-off.