Pat Cummins Fires Back At Explosive BBL Snub Claims With Blunt Social Media Response

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cummins denies reports of prioritizing foreign leagues over BBL.

Claims suggest players may seek NOCs for lucrative overseas offers.

Cummins currently focused on IPL 2026 with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Pat Cummins has dismissed reports suggesting that several senior Australian cricketers could consider prioritising overseas franchise leagues over the country's Big Bash League in the future. A report published by The Age claimed that a group of Australia’s leading players, including Cummins, may explore opportunities in South Africa’s SA20 competition by seeking no-objection certificates (NOCs) in 2028 if BBL contracts do not match their market value. The report further stated that Australian pace stars Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc had allegedly received offers worth around $800,000 to participate in The Hundred this year.

However, Cummins strongly denied the claims with a blunt post on social media platform X.

Pat Cummins Publicly Rejects Report

Everything you’ve written about me in this about SAT20 NOC and The Hundred offer is made up 👍 — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 14, 2026

The Australian skipper responded directly on X to a post about the report and made it clear he did not agree with the claims being circulated.

“Everything you’ve written about me in this about SA20 NOC and The Hundred offer is made up.”

The reports had sparked speculation over whether top Australian players could eventually reduce their involvement in the BBL in favour of more lucrative franchise opportunities across the world.

Franchise tournaments such as SA20, ILT20 and The Hundred have increasingly attracted elite international cricketers with substantial contracts and shorter commitments.

Despite the growing financial pull of overseas leagues, Cummins’ response appeared to firmly shut down suggestions that he was considering such a move.

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Cummins Focused On IPL 2026 With SRH

At present, Pat Cummins remains focused on IPL 2026 duties with Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Aussie fast bowler joined the SRH squad midway through the season after recovering from injury and subsequently took over captaincy responsibilities from stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan.

His return has provided a major boost to Hyderabad during a crucial phase of the tournament. Although SRH recently suffered a defeat against Gujarat Titans, the franchise remains firmly in contention for a Playoff spot.

With a strong squad and Cummins back leading the side, Sunrisers Hyderabad continue to be viewed as one of the more dangerous teams in the race for the IPL 2026 knockout stage.