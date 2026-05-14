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HomeSportsCricketPat Cummins Fires Back At Explosive BBL Snub Claims With Blunt Social Media Response

Pat Cummins Fires Back At Explosive BBL Snub Claims With Blunt Social Media Response

Pat Cummins strongly denied reports linking him with a future BBL snub in favour of SA20 and lucrative overseas league deals, calling the claims “made up”.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 14 May 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cummins denies reports of prioritizing foreign leagues over BBL.
  • Claims suggest players may seek NOCs for lucrative overseas offers.
  • Cummins currently focused on IPL 2026 with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Pat Cummins has dismissed reports suggesting that several senior Australian cricketers could consider prioritising overseas franchise leagues over the country's Big Bash League in the future. A report published by The Age claimed that a group of Australia’s leading players, including Cummins, may explore opportunities in South Africa’s SA20 competition by seeking no-objection certificates (NOCs) in 2028 if BBL contracts do not match their market value. The report further stated that Australian pace stars Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc had allegedly received offers worth around $800,000 to participate in The Hundred this year.

However, Cummins strongly denied the claims with a blunt post on social media platform X.

Pat Cummins Publicly Rejects Report

The Australian skipper responded directly on X to a post about the report and made it clear he did not agree with the claims being circulated.

“Everything you’ve written about me in this about SA20 NOC and The Hundred offer is made up.”

The reports had sparked speculation over whether top Australian players could eventually reduce their involvement in the BBL in favour of more lucrative franchise opportunities across the world.

Franchise tournaments such as SA20, ILT20 and The Hundred have increasingly attracted elite international cricketers with substantial contracts and shorter commitments.

Despite the growing financial pull of overseas leagues, Cummins’ response appeared to firmly shut down suggestions that he was considering such a move.

Also Read: WATCH: Virendra Sehwag Calls Jasprit Bumrah 'Chumrah' On Air; Social Media Fumes

Cummins Focused On IPL 2026 With SRH

At present, Pat Cummins remains focused on IPL 2026 duties with Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Aussie fast bowler joined the SRH squad midway through the season after recovering from injury and subsequently took over captaincy responsibilities from stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan.

His return has provided a major boost to Hyderabad during a crucial phase of the tournament. Although SRH recently suffered a defeat against Gujarat Titans, the franchise remains firmly in contention for a Playoff spot.

With a strong squad and Cummins back leading the side, Sunrisers Hyderabad continue to be viewed as one of the more dangerous teams in the race for the IPL 2026 knockout stage.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has Pat Cummins denied reports about prioritizing overseas leagues over the BBL?

Yes, Pat Cummins has strongly denied reports suggesting senior Australian cricketers might prioritize overseas franchise leagues over the Big Bash League.

What specific overseas leagues were mentioned in the reports regarding Australian cricketers?

The reports mentioned South Africa's SA20 competition and England's The Hundred as potential alternatives for Australian players.

What was Pat Cummins' response to the reports?

Pat Cummins publicly rejected the claims on social media platform X, stating that the information about SA20 NOCs and The Hundred offers was made up.

What is Pat Cummins currently focused on?

Pat Cummins is currently focused on his duties in IPL 2026 as the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 14 May 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
SRH Pat Cummins BBL IPL SA20
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