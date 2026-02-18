Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketPakistan vs Namibia Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: When And Where To Watch, Start Time, Date

Pakistan vs Namibia Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: When And Where To Watch, Start Time, Date

Pakistan vs Namibia Live Streaming: The T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match between Pakistan and Namibia will start at 3:00 PM IST.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 10:58 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Pakistan vs Namibia Live Streaming, Telecast T20 World Cup: Pakistan faces Namibia in their final Group A fixture today, February 18, 2026. Following a crushing defeat to India, this is a "must-win" match for Pakistan to keep their Super 8 qualification hopes alive.

Pakistan currently sits 3rd in Group A. A win against Namibia today would likely secure their path to T20 WC Super 8s, whereas a loss or a washout would result in their elimination, allowing USA to progress alongside India. Namibia, despite being winless so far, will be looking to sign off on a high note.

When is Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match?

Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played on February 18.

What time does Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match start?

Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match will start at 3:00 PM IST. Toss for Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match will take place at 2:30 IST.

Where is Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match?

Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo.

Which TV channel will broadcast Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match?

Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match will broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match live streaming?

Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Probable playing XIs

Pakistan Probable XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam/Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi/Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq.

Namibia Probable XI: Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumplemann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 10:58 AM (IST)
