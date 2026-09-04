'Babar Azam The Next Target?' Pakistan's Sacking Move Raises Big Questions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Heavy Test defeats led to Pakistan's mid-series squad overhaul.

PCB removed coaches; Latif questioned

Selector's ignored advice intensified pressure on captain Babar Azam.

Pakistan's dramatic overhaul during their England Test tour has now raised questions over Babar Azam's position, after former captain Rashid Latif publicly challenged the Pakistan Cricket Board's decision-making.

The PCB released seven players from the touring squad after Pakistan's second heavy defeat against England. Head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were also removed from their roles ahead of the third Test.

Rashid Latif Questions PCB's Decision

Latif took aim at the PCB's handling of the situation in a post on X, questioning why Sarfaraz and Gul were sent home if important team decisions were effectively being controlled from outside the dressing room.

He also referred to the previous removal of selection powers from former coaches Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie before turning his attention towards Babar.

"If the team had to be run by remote control, then why were Sarfaraz and Umar Gul sent?" Latif wrote.

He then questioned whether the same logic should apply to the Pakistan captain if Babar had ignored instructions from the selectors.

"And if captain Babar Azam wasn't listening, the captain should have been sacked — so why were Sarfaraz and Umar Gul sent back instead? Is Babar Azam the next target?" Latif asked.

Latif's comments came after national selector Aaqib Javed claimed that the selection committee had repeatedly recommended changes to the playing XI but that its advice was not followed.

The remarks have therefore put the spotlight on Babar's role in Pakistan's latest crisis, although there has been no announcement that the Test captain is being removed.

Pakistan's Dramatic Mid-Series Overhaul

The PCB's changes followed two comprehensive defeats against England.

Pakistan lost the opening Test at Headingley by an innings and 103 runs before suffering a 194-run defeat at Lord's. England consequently took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Following the Lord's defeat, Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Muhammad Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad were released from the squad.

Seven replacements were subsequently brought into the group, including Saim Ayub, Abdullah Fazal and five players yet to make their Test debuts.

The coaching staff was also changed, with Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke replacing Sarfaraz and Gul for the final Test.

Babar's Struggles Add To The Pressure

Babar missed the first Test against England after suffering an injury during the warm-up match.

He returned for the Lord's Test but endured a difficult outing, scoring only eight and six in Pakistan's two innings.

His return failed to change Pakistan's fortunes as England completed another emphatic victory, leaving the visitors needing a win at Edgbaston to avoid a 3-0 series defeat.

The third Test is scheduled to begin in Birmingham on September 9.

For now, Babar remains Pakistan's Test captain. But after the PCB's willingness to make sweeping changes midway through the England tour, Latif's question about whether the skipper could be "the next target" has added another layer to the growing uncertainty around Pakistan cricket.