Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP planning 2027 UP seat-sharing, reserving 55-60 for allies.

Four BJP allies seek more seats than previous elections.

Apna Dal, RLD, Nishad, SBSP detail their specific seat demands.

BJP balances allies' varied claims and regional influence.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing its seat-sharing strategy for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with discussions likely to centre on accommodating the demands of its four alliance partners. According to sources, the BJP may leave around 55-60 seats for its allies and contest approximately 340-350 constituencies on its own election symbol.

The BJP is currently allied with Apna Dal (S), the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), the Nishad Party and the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) in Uttar Pradesh. This marks an expansion of the NDA's alliance arrangement in the state compared to the 2022 Assembly elections, when the BJP contested 376 seats on its own symbol and was allied with only Apna Dal (S) and the Nishad Party.

With two additional partners now part of the alliance, the BJP faces the challenge of accommodating the demands of all four parties. The allies are also seeking a larger share of seats than they received in the previous election.

NDA Seat-Sharing Equation: Four Allies Seek Bigger Share

The number of BJP's alliance partners in Uttar Pradesh has increased from two in 2022 to four ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Apna Dal (S), the Nishad Party, RLD and SBSP are seeking a greater share of constituencies, with each party looking to strengthen its political presence in its respective areas of influence.

The BJP will have to balance the demands of its allies with its own electoral calculations while preparing the seat-sharing arrangement. The negotiations are also expected to involve assessments of regional influence, caste equations and the electoral prospects of individual constituencies.

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Apna Dal (S) Eyes 30-35 Seats In 2027

Apna Dal (S), led by Union Minister Anupriya Patel, is reportedly eyeing around 30-35 Assembly seats in the 2027 elections.

The party contested 11 seats in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and won nine. In 2022, it contested 18 seats and secured victory in 12 constituencies.

Ahead of the next elections, Anupriya Patel has held workers' conferences in Lucknow, Sonbhadra, Mau and Ghatampur. The party is also planning a national conference as part of its organisational activities.

Its improved electoral performance between the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections is among the factors behind its demand for a larger share of seats this time.

Nishad Party Seeks More Seats, Raises Reservation Demand

The Nishad Party, led by Sanjay Nishad, is also seeking a larger share of constituencies in the upcoming elections.

In 2022, the party contested 16 seats, fielding candidates on its own election symbol in 10 constituencies and on the BJP's symbol in six others.

Alongside its electoral demands, Sanjay Nishad has been raising the demand for reservation for the Nishad community under the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

On October 21, the party organised a 'Delhi Chalo' conference at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium. Constituencies such as Atraulia and Chauri Chaura have also emerged as potential points of contention among alliance partners, with multiple parties staking claims to these seats.

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RLD Looks Beyond Western UP, Eyes More Constituencies

The Rashtriya Lok Dal, led by Jayant Chaudhary, is looking to expand its political presence beyond its traditional focus on western Uttar Pradesh.

In the 2022 Assembly elections, the RLD contested 33 seats as part of its alliance with the Samajwadi Party and won eight.

For the 2027 elections, the party is also eyeing constituencies in Agra, Aligarh, Mathura and Hathras, apart from western Uttar Pradesh.

Jayant Chaudhary's rally in Kirawali, Agra, is being viewed as part of the party's efforts to expand its organisational presence in the region.

SBSP Focuses On Strengthening Its Hold In Purvanchal

The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), which contested the 2022 Assembly elections as part of the Samajwadi Party-led alliance, is now a BJP ally.

The party is looking to increase its political influence in Purvanchal and is seeking a larger share of seats in the 2027 elections.

SBSP had fielded candidates in 18 constituencies in the 2022 elections. It is seeking a similar share of seats in the upcoming polls, with its claim expected to be based on its regional influence and organisational strength.

BJP Faces Challenge Of Balancing Allies' Demands

With four alliance partners seeking a larger share of constituencies, the BJP will have to work out a seat-sharing arrangement that accommodates their demands while keeping its own electoral strategy in mind.

The party will also have to assess claims over constituencies where multiple allies are seeking nominations, including Atraulia and Chauri Chaura.

Balancing regional and caste equations, evaluating the electoral prospects of constituencies and strengthening coordination among alliance partners will be key considerations as the BJP prepares its roadmap for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.