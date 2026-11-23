Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rishabh Pant surpassed McCullum for second most Test sixes.

This feat occurred during his 128-run innings against New Zealand.

Pant's 108 sixes now trails only Ben Stokes' 138 total.

Rishabh Pant IND vs NZ Test: Rishabh Pant has added another remarkable milestone to his Test career, moving past Brendon McCullum to claim the second spot on the list of players with the most sixes in the longest format. The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman brought up his 108th six to leave the former New Zealand captain behind, with Ben Stokes now the only player ahead of him. Pant achieved the feat during his 53rd Test appearance, underlining just how quickly he has climbed the charts.

Pant's Big Knock Fuels Historic Achievement

The milestone came during Pant's impressive 128-run effort in the first Test against New Zealand.

His innings featured 10 boundaries and six maximums, with the latter taking him beyond McCullum's tally.

The 27-year-old's ability to attack bowling attacks has made him one of the most destructive batsmen in Test cricket. His latest achievement places him among some of the format's biggest hitters.

Players with the most sixes in Test cricket:

Ben Stokes: 138

Rishabh Pant: 108

Brendon McCullum: 107

Adam Gilchrist: 100

Jacques Kallis: 98

Chris Gayle: 98

Tim Southee: 98

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McCullum, widely admired for his attacking approach, finished his Test career with 107 sixes from 101 matches and 176 innings. Pant, meanwhile, reached the mark in only 90 innings.

The next target is a sizeable one. England's Stokes leads the standings with 138 sixes, meaning Pant needs 30 more to draw level with the current record-holder.

India's Batting Dominance In New Zealand

Rishabh Pant's landmark came in a dominant batting display from India, who declared their first innings at 720/9.

KL Rahul also reached three figures, finishing with 136 runs, including nine fours and two sixes.

Several other batsmen made substantial contributions. Shubman Gill narrowly missed a century with 98, while Yashasvi Jaiswal made 85.

Devdutt Padikkal added 80 and Dhruv Jurel chipped in with 78 runs.