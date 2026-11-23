Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nepal PM Balendra Shah began India state visit.

Received ceremonial welcome, held talks with PM Modi.

Discussions focused on bilateral ties, economy, energy, MoUs.

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and received a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Shah was accorded a Guard of Honour as part of his two-day state visit to India, during which he is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with PM Modi later in the day.

The visit, taking place from November 22 to 23 at Modi's invitation, marks Shah's first trip to India since assuming office in March 2026. It is also his first bilateral foreign visit as Nepal's Prime Minister.

#WATCH | Delhi | Prime Minister of Nepal, Balendra Shah, receives a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan. He was received by PM Modi on his arrival at Rashtrapati Bhawan (video source: DD) https://t.co/YWNUODlqxO — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2026

Shah arrived in New Delhi earlier in the day and was received at the airport by Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada. He is also scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu during the visit.

PM Modi and Balen Shah also met Indian and Nepali delagations following the ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

#WATCH | Delhi | Nepali PM Balendra Shah and PM Narendra Modi meet Indian and Nepali delegations, respectively, following the Nepali PM's ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan (Video source: DD) https://t.co/E68YWb5jOV — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2026

Shah Meets Jaishankar, Discusses Key Areas Of Cooperation

The Nepalese Prime Minister began his India visit on Sunday with a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Their discussions covered several aspects of bilateral relations, including connectivity, trade, transit, commerce, energy, culture, education and people-to-people ties.

Following the meeting, Jaishankar described the relationship between the two countries as a special friendship and expressed anticipation for Shah's engagements with Modi.

"Privileged to call on PM Balen Shah of Nepal on his visit to New Delhi this evening. India cherishes the special friendship with Nepal. Look forward to his engagements with PM Narendra Modi tomorrow," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Nepal's Prime Minister's Office (PMO), in a separate statement, said the meeting took place at Hotel Taj Mahal in New Delhi. It added that the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen cooperation across the identified sectors.

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Modi-Shah Talks To Cover Bilateral Ties, Regional Issues

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi and Shah will review the full range of India-Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and international developments of mutual interest.

"Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister of Nepal on 23 November 2026 to review the full range of India–Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest," the Ministry stated.

The MEA also underlined the historical, cultural and civilisational links between the neighbouring countries, along with their strong people-to-people connections. It said bilateral cooperation had expanded across traditional areas such as trade, development partnership, energy and water resources, as well as physical and digital connectivity.

The Ministry also pointed to growing engagement in newer sectors, including start-ups, technology, innovation and sports.

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MoUs, Connectivity And Energy Projects On Visit Agenda

Nepal Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai said during a press briefing on Friday that the two Prime Ministers would lead delegation-level discussions covering a broad range of shared priorities. A joint press conference is scheduled to follow the talks.

PM Modi will also host an official luncheon for Shah and his 34-member government delegation.

The discussions are expected to focus on expanding economic cooperation, particularly in trade, transportation, investment and infrastructure. The two countries are also expected to exchange memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in areas such as education, health, agriculture, sports, disaster management and human resource development.

Connectivity and energy are expected to be key components of the visit. The two sides are likely to inaugurate completed projects in these sectors and lay foundation stones for new initiatives.