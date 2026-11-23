Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shubman Gill celebrated Tom Blundell's dismissal with a dance.

Gill reviewed the appeal despite Rishabh Pant's initial hesitation.

DRS confirmed an edge, overturning the on-field umpire's decision.

Shubman Gill had his own unique way of celebrating one of India's breakthroughs in the ongoing New Zealand Test, as the Indian captain broke into a dance after Tom Blundell was sent packing. The entertaining moment came after Gill's decision to challenge the on-field call through DRS paid off, giving India a crucial wicket. The Indian skipper was visibly delighted with the successful review and could not resist breaking into a celebratory dance as Blundell made his way back to the pavilion.

REVIEW GAME ON POINT! 👌



Come for the wicket, stay for Kaptaan Saab’s happy dance! 😂 🕺



Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 5, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/PlDP6MCW6a November 23, 2026

Gill trusts His Instincts Despite Pant's Hesitation

The dismissal had an unusual build-up. Anshul Kamboj made a loud appeal against Blundell, but wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant did not seem convinced by the bowler's call.

Pant remained relatively unmoved, suggesting that he had not detected enough evidence to support the appeal.

Shubman Gill, however, appeared to have picked up something that had escaped the attention of his teammates.

Read More: 'Why Throw Teammates Under The Bus?': Tilak Varma Faces Backlash Over IND vs PAK Remarks

Rather than relying on Pant's reaction, the skipper backed his own judgement and opted for a review.

It was a bold call, especially with the wicketkeeper showing little enthusiasm for the appeal. But Gill's instincts proved valuable as India got the breakthrough they were looking for.

DRS Confirms Edge As Blundell Walks Back

The replays provided the crucial evidence. The ball had passed extremely close to Blundell's outside edge, while the review technology picked up a murmur.

That was enough to overturn the on-field decision and bring the New Zealand batter's innings to an end.

With the decision going India's way, Gill immediately switched from intense concentration to celebration.

His dance moves became a highlight of the moment, showcasing the captain's delight at pulling off a successful review.

Winning this match is crucial for India to support their bleak chances of making it to the next WTC final, however, the match seems to be heading towards a draw.