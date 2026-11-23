Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi's IGI Airport ranked 38th globally by TIME magazine.

Rankings assessed passenger experience and operational efficiency.

Evaluation included traveller surveys and flight performance data.

Singapore's Changi Airport secured the top global position.

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) has secured the 38th position among the world's best major airports in TIME magazine's 2027 global rankings. The airport scored 84.96 points, earning recognition among 47 major airports evaluated worldwide. The achievement highlights India's growing presence in the global aviation sector.

The rankings, prepared by TIME in collaboration with global data platform Statista, recognise airports that offer a good passenger experience while maintaining efficient flight operations. Singapore's Changi Airport has claimed the top position, followed by two major airports in China.

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How Were The World's Best Airports Ranked?

The 2027 rankings were based on two major factors: passenger experience and operational performance. Instead of focusing only on impressive architecture, luxury lounges or shopping facilities, the evaluation considered how efficiently airports serve travellers.

To assess passenger experience, an online survey was conducted between July 27 and September 4, 2026. Travellers who had used airports during the previous three years were invited to share their feedback and evaluate up to five airports.

The survey considered several aspects of airport services, including cleanliness, security checks, baggage handling, connectivity, airport facilities, lounges, family-friendly services and overall passenger satisfaction.

Flight Punctuality And Cancellations Also Considered

Apart from passenger feedback, the ranking also considered operational data from more than 30 million flights operated between July 2025 and June 2026.

Researchers examined flight punctuality and cancellation rates to understand how reliably airports managed their operations. This helped provide a broader assessment of airport performance beyond the facilities available to passengers.

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Airports Divided Into Four Categories

For a fair comparison, airports were divided into four categories based on their annual passenger traffic. These included:

Major Airports: 50 million or more passengers annually.

50 million or more passengers annually. Large Airports: 25 million to fewer than 50 million passengers annually.

25 million to fewer than 50 million passengers annually. Mid-Sized Airports: 10 million to fewer than 25 million passengers annually.

10 million to fewer than 25 million passengers annually. Smaller Airports: Fewer than 10 million passengers annually.

Delhi's IGI Airport featured in the Major Airports category, which included 47 international airports.

Singapore's Changi Airport Tops The 2027 Rankings

Singapore's Changi Airport secured the first position in TIME's World's Best Major Airports 2027 list. China's Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport ranked second, while Beijing Daxing International Airport took third place.

The United States also featured prominently in the top five, with Orlando International Airport securing fourth place and Chicago O'Hare International Airport ranking fifth.

Delhi's IGI Airport's inclusion among the world's leading major aviation hubs marks another international recognition for India's airport infrastructure and passenger services.