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English NewsSportsCricketWhy Is Pakistan Wearing Pink Jerseys Instead of Green? PCB’s Special Move Explained

Why Is Pakistan Wearing Pink Jerseys Instead of Green? PCB’s Special Move Explained

Pakistan have ditched their iconic green jerseys for pink in the clash against England, and there’s a special reason behind the PCB’s striking kit change.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 25 Oct 2026 03:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pakistan team wears pink for breast cancer awareness campaign.
  • PCB launched this Pinktober initiative with Pink Ribbon Pakistan.
  • This initiative encourages awareness, support, and medical attention.

Pakistan Pink Jersey: Pakistan’s familiar green kit has made way for a striking shade of pink, but there is a meaningful reason behind the team’s change of colours. The Pakistan cricket team is wearing special pink jerseys for its ODI tri-series clash against England at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium today, October 25, as part of a campaign to raise breast cancer awareness. The initiative, led by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), aims to use the sport’s massive following to shine a spotlight on breast cancer during Pinktober, the annual awareness campaign held in October.

Why Has Pakistan Switched From Green To Pink?

The unusual kit is part of the PCB’s efforts to promote awareness about breast cancer and encourage people to take the disease seriously.

By dedicating an international fixture to the cause, the board hopes to reach a wider audience and highlight the importance of seeking medical guidance and undergoing appropriate screening.

Pink has become a widely recognised symbol of breast cancer awareness, representing support for patients and survivors.

Read More: Big Record In Sight! Tilak Varma Could Match Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli

Pakistan’s players wearing the colour during a high-profile match also sends a message of solidarity beyond the cricket field.

The campaign is being conducted in partnership with Pink Ribbon Pakistan, an organisation associated with breast cancer awareness initiatives. The gesture will not be limited to the team’s playing kit, either.

Pakistan Have Used Pink Kits Before

This is not the first time Pakistan have changed their traditional colours to support the cause.

In October 2025, the team wore a special pink kit during a T20I against South Africa in Rawalpindi as part of its collaboration with Pink Ribbon Pakistan.

The latest initiative continues that approach, placing breast cancer awareness at the centre of another international fixture.

While the pink jerseys stand out against Pakistan’s usual green, the purpose behind them goes beyond appearance, using cricket’s reach to encourage awareness, support and timely medical attention.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Pakistan cricket team wearing pink jerseys today?

The Pakistan cricket team is wearing pink jerseys today to raise breast cancer awareness. This initiative, led by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), is part of the annual Pinktober campaign.

What is the PCB hoping to achieve with this pink kit initiative?

The PCB aims to use cricket's massive following to shine a spotlight on breast cancer and encourage serious attention to the disease. They hope to reach a wider audience and highlight the importance of medical guidance and screening.

Has Pakistan worn pink kits before for breast cancer awareness?

Yes, Pakistan has worn pink kits before to support the cause. In October 2025, the team wore a special pink kit during a T20I against South Africa in Rawalpindi.

Which organization is partnering with the PCB for this campaign?

The campaign is being conducted in partnership with Pink Ribbon Pakistan. This organization is associated with breast cancer awareness initiatives and supports the PCB's efforts.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Oct 2026 03:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Vs England PCB PAK Vs ENG ODIs Pakistan Pink Jersey
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