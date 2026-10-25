Why Is Pakistan Wearing Pink Jerseys Instead of Green? PCB’s Special Move Explained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan team wears pink for breast cancer awareness campaign.

PCB launched this Pinktober initiative with Pink Ribbon Pakistan.

This initiative encourages awareness, support, and medical attention.

Pakistan Pink Jersey: Pakistan’s familiar green kit has made way for a striking shade of pink, but there is a meaningful reason behind the team’s change of colours. The Pakistan cricket team is wearing special pink jerseys for its ODI tri-series clash against England at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium today, October 25, as part of a campaign to raise breast cancer awareness. The initiative, led by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), aims to use the sport’s massive following to shine a spotlight on breast cancer during Pinktober, the annual awareness campaign held in October.

Why Has Pakistan Switched From Green To Pink?

The unusual kit is part of the PCB’s efforts to promote awareness about breast cancer and encourage people to take the disease seriously.

By dedicating an international fixture to the cause, the board hopes to reach a wider audience and highlight the importance of seeking medical guidance and undergoing appropriate screening.

Pink has become a widely recognised symbol of breast cancer awareness, representing support for patients and survivors.

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Pakistan’s players wearing the colour during a high-profile match also sends a message of solidarity beyond the cricket field.

The campaign is being conducted in partnership with Pink Ribbon Pakistan, an organisation associated with breast cancer awareness initiatives. The gesture will not be limited to the team’s playing kit, either.

Pakistan Have Used Pink Kits Before

This is not the first time Pakistan have changed their traditional colours to support the cause.

In October 2025, the team wore a special pink kit during a T20I against South Africa in Rawalpindi as part of its collaboration with Pink Ribbon Pakistan.

The latest initiative continues that approach, placing breast cancer awareness at the centre of another international fixture.

While the pink jerseys stand out against Pakistan’s usual green, the purpose behind them goes beyond appearance, using cricket’s reach to encourage awareness, support and timely medical attention.