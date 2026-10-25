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English NewsSportsCricketBig Record In Sight! Tilak Varma Could Match Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli

Big Record In Sight! Tilak Varma Could Match Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli

With the third T20I approaching, Tilak will have a chance to add another milestone to his growing international career while helping India secure the series against New Zealand.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 25 Oct 2026 02:01 PM (IST)

India and New Zealand will meet in the third match of their five-game T20I series on October 27. The match is scheduled to take place in Wellington, where Team India will aim to extend its 2-0 lead and clinch the series. Tilak Varma has made valuable contributions to India's victories in the first two games and will now have an opportunity to achieve a significant personal milestone.

Tilak Varma Closing In On 100 T20I Sixes

Tilak Varma delivered an impressive performance in the second T20I, smashing 51 runs off just 26 deliveries to help India secure another victory. The left-handed batter will be eager to continue his strong form in the upcoming encounter.

According to the statistics provided, Tilak has scored 1,989 runs in 72 T20I appearances for India at an average of 44.13 and a strike rate of 147.47. He has also struck 146 fours and 94 sixes in the format.

If Tilak manages to hit six sixes in the third T20I, he will reach the landmark of 100 sixes in T20 Internationals. Achieving this feat would put him among a select group of Indian batters who have reached the milestone.

Also Read | Ajinkya Rahane's All-Time India Test XI: No Place For Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah

Rohit Sharma Leads India's Six-Hitting Charts

Rohit Sharma tops India's T20I six-hitting list with 205 sixes, followed by Suryakumar Yadav with 179. Abhishek Sharma occupies third place with 147 sixes, while Hardik Pandya has hit 126.

Virat Kohli is next on the list with 124 sixes, while Sanju Samson has also crossed the 100 mark with 108 sixes.

Tilak's potential achievement would be particularly notable given his role in the middle order. His ability to clear the boundary makes him a valuable option for India during the closing stages of an innings.

With the third T20I approaching, Tilak will have a chance to add another milestone to his growing international career while helping India secure the series against New Zealand.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 25 Oct 2026 02:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I ROHIT SHARMA Tilak Varma VIrat Kohli
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