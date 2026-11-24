Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ben Stokes reportedly entered IPL auction at Rs 2 crore.

His eligibility was uncertain after skipping last mega-auction.

Rules typically bar players from subsequent mini-auctions.

Ben Stokes could be among the headline names at the upcoming IPL auction after reportedly entering the player pool at a base price of Rs 2 crore. The former Chennai Super Kings all-rounder’s availability comes as a surprise, considering the uncertainty surrounding his eligibility under the league’s auction regulations. According to Cricbuzz, the 35-year-old has completed his registration, and his inclusion could add a major talking point to the December 16 event.

Ben Stokes IPL Return On The Cards?

Ben Stokes’ eligibility had been a matter of speculation after he opted out of the 2025 IPL mega-auction.

The rules governing the player auction apparently state that anyone who skips a mega-auction cannot enter the following mini-auction.

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So, after missing the IPL 2026 mini-auction, a possible return to the competition might be on the cards for the former England skipper.

This development would put one of the most recognisable overseas names in the auction conversation, and franchises could have an opportunity to compete for his services, provided he remains available for selection.

Stokes Has Commanded Huge IPL Bids

Stokes has attracted significant interest from IPL teams in previous auctions.

His first major payday came in 2017, when Rising Pune Supergiants (now defunct) secured him for Rs 14.5 crore. The bid made Stokes the most expensive overseas player at that auction.

Six years later, CSK made another substantial investment in the all-rounder, purchasing him for Rs 16.25 crore at the 2023 auction.

His reported registration at a base price of Rs 2 crore is therefore likely to attract attention as franchises assess their options ahead of the new season.

However, besides the name, it is also worth noting that Stokes has not played a T20 since The Hundred 2024.

The IPL auction is scheduled to take place on December 16, so fans don't have to wait too long to find out whether he will be up for grabs.