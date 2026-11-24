Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's family celebrated his record-breaking cricket performance.

The teenager scored 204 runs, setting multiple List A records.

He achieved fastest century, 150, and double-century milestones.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's extraordinary batting display has earned him a place in cricket history, and the celebrations were just as special back home in Samastipur, Bihar. The 15-year-old's family marked his sensational record-breaking performance with fireworks, with a video of the celebrations quickly attracting attention on social media. The footage, shared by news agency ANI, showed family members celebrating the young batsman's remarkable achievement by setting off firecrackers.

#WATCH | Samastipur, Bihar | Family members of Indian Cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrate as he broke multiple records, shattering the List A world records for the fastest century (28 balls), fastest 150 (40 balls), and fastest double century (52 balls) for India A against the UAE in the Asia Cup Rising Stars match today (Video source: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's family member) November 24, 2026

Sooryavanshi's Record-Breaking Innings

The celebrations followed a breathtaking performance in India A's Rising Stars Asia Cup clash against the United Arab Emirates.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 204 runs from just 53 deliveries, powering India A to a remarkable victory while chasing a target of 250.

Read More: 'I Wanted To Bat Long': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reveals Mindset Behind Historic 204-Run Blitz

His innings was a relentless assault on the UAE bowling attack. The youngster brought up his first half-century in only 16 balls before reaching the next fifty in a mere 12 deliveries.

His rapid scoring continued as he raced towards a historic double century.

Teenager Scripts Multiple Records With Six-Hitting Show

Sooryavanshi reached the 150-run mark in just 40 balls, breaking his previous record in the process.

He brought up the milestone with another maximum, underlining the extraordinary power behind his innings.

The biggest moment arrived when he completed his double century in only 52 deliveries, setting a new record for the fastest 200 in List A cricket.

He eventually finished unbeaten on 204 off 53 balls (featuring 28 sixes), an innings that featured an astonishing display of power-hitting.

India A needed just 14.2 overs to complete the chase, but the result was only part of the story. Sooryavanshi's historic knock and the celebrations that followed made it an unforgettable day for his family and Indian cricket.