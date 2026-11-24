The second Test between India and New Zealand will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, starting on November 27.
IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Date, Time, Live Streaming & More For India's Crucial WTC Clash
India gear up to face New Zealand in the second and final Test in Christchurch. Check match timings, venue, TV broadcast and live streaming details.
- India, New Zealand drew first Test, WTC ambitions crucial.
- Christchurch hosts second Test; India targets series, WTC.
- Hagley Oval challenge; New Zealand holds strong home record.
India and New Zealand will return to Test action soon, with the second and final match of the series possibly set to decide the winner after their opening encounter ended in a draw. The result in Wellington has left India with plenty to play for, particularly with their World Test Championship final ambitions at stake. New Zealand managed to escape with a draw in the first Test after Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips produced a determined batting effort.
The pair spent 43 overs together at the crease, frustrating the Indian bowling attack and ensuring the hosts avoided defeat.
IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Date, Venue & Match Timings
India will now look to bounce back in Christchurch, where the team could consider bringing experienced campaigners Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja back into the playing XI.
Their availability and selection will be among the key talking points ahead of the contest.
The second Test between India and New Zealand will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, beginning on November 27.
Here are the important broadcast details for fans in India:
Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Start Time: 3:30 AM IST
TV broadcast: Sony Sports Network
Live streaming: Sony LIV app and website (requires paid subscription)
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Why The Christchurch Test Is Crucial For India
With the opening match ending without a winner, India cannot afford another disappointing result if they want to strengthen their position in the race for the WTC final.
Winning the Christchurch encounter would also give them the series after the two-match contest began with a stalemate.
However, the venue presents a challenge. India have played just one Test at Hagley Oval, suffering a seven-wicket defeat against New Zealand in 2020.
The hosts, meanwhile, as one would expect, have considerably more experience at the Christchurch venue.
New Zealand have featured in 16 Tests at Hagley Oval, winning nine, losing four and drawing three.
India will therefore need a strong all-round performance to overcome New Zealand's home advantage and keep their WTC final hopes alive.
Frequently Asked Questions
When and where will the second India vs New Zealand Test match be played?
Why is the Christchurch Test crucial for India?
It is crucial for India to strengthen their position for the World Test Championship final. A win would also secure the series after the first match ended in a draw.
What is India's past record at Hagley Oval?
India has played just one Test at Hagley Oval, where they suffered a seven-wicket defeat against New Zealand in 2020.
How can fans in India watch the second Test match?
Fans in India can watch the match on Sony Sports Network for TV broadcast. Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website, starting at 3:30 AM IST.