Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India, New Zealand drew first Test, WTC ambitions crucial.

Christchurch hosts second Test; India targets series, WTC.

Hagley Oval challenge; New Zealand holds strong home record.

India and New Zealand will return to Test action soon, with the second and final match of the series possibly set to decide the winner after their opening encounter ended in a draw. The result in Wellington has left India with plenty to play for, particularly with their World Test Championship final ambitions at stake. New Zealand managed to escape with a draw in the first Test after Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips produced a determined batting effort.

The pair spent 43 overs together at the crease, frustrating the Indian bowling attack and ensuring the hosts avoided defeat.

IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Date, Venue & Match Timings

India will now look to bounce back in Christchurch, where the team could consider bringing experienced campaigners Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja back into the playing XI.

Their availability and selection will be among the key talking points ahead of the contest.

The second Test between India and New Zealand will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, beginning on November 27.

Here are the important broadcast details for fans in India:

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Start Time: 3:30 AM IST

TV broadcast: Sony Sports Network

Live streaming: Sony LIV app and website (requires paid subscription)

Also Check || WATCH: Fireworks Light Up Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Home As Family Celebrates Historic 204

Why The Christchurch Test Is Crucial For India

With the opening match ending without a winner, India cannot afford another disappointing result if they want to strengthen their position in the race for the WTC final.

Winning the Christchurch encounter would also give them the series after the two-match contest began with a stalemate.

However, the venue presents a challenge. India have played just one Test at Hagley Oval, suffering a seven-wicket defeat against New Zealand in 2020.

The hosts, meanwhile, as one would expect, have considerably more experience at the Christchurch venue.

New Zealand have featured in 16 Tests at Hagley Oval, winning nine, losing four and drawing three.

India will therefore need a strong all-round performance to overcome New Zealand's home advantage and keep their WTC final hopes alive.