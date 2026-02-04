Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Over 70 Cricket Rules Amended, New Bat Type Approved - Details Inside

Over 70 Cricket Rules Amended, New Bat Type Approved - Details Inside

MCC remains the sole custodian of cricket’s laws. Founded in London in 1787, the club continues to frame the game’s rules even after the establishment of the ICC, through its dedicated laws committee.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 03:53 PM (IST)

Cricket's laws are updated regularly, with outdated rules being removed and new ones introduced to keep pace with the game’s evolution.

In the latest revision, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has announced changes to 73 laws, including key amendments in Test cricket, clarification on overthrows and dead balls, and conditional approval for a new type of bat.

All these changes will come into force from October 1, 2026.

Test cricket's last-over rule amended

Previously, if a wicket fell in the final or penultimate over of the day in a Test match, play would be called off immediately, and the incoming batter would not be required to take guard. MCC has now scrapped this provision.

Under the revised law, the final over must be completed if playing conditions allow, even if a wicket falls.

This means a new batter will have to come in and face the remaining deliveries. MCC said the earlier rule neither saved time nor helped the spectacle, as the leftover balls were bowled the next day while denying fans the drama of a late-day contest.

Clearer rules on overthrows and misfields

MCC has also refined the definition of an overthrow. A ball will now be considered an overthrow only if a fielder throws the ball toward the wicket and it crosses the boundary.

If a fielder attempts to stop the ball near the boundary and it slips from their hand, it will be treated as a misfield, not an overthrow.

Dead-ball law simplified

Another important clarification relates to dead balls. The ball no longer needs to be in the hands of the bowler or wicketkeeper to be declared dead. If the ball comes to rest anywhere on the field and the umpire believes no further runs can be taken, it can be ruled dead immediately.

Laminated bats receive approval

Bats made by joining two or three pieces of wood have now been granted conditional approval. These laminated bats are more affordable than traditional single-piece willow bats and will be permitted in open-age club cricket.

Hit-wicket law clarified

The hit-wicket rule has also been refined. A batter will not be given out if they collide with a fielder and fall onto the stumps. However, if the bat slips from the batter’s hands during a shot and breaks the stumps, it will still be considered hit wicket.

MCC remains law-maker

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 04 Feb 2026 03:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Icc Rules ICC Cricket Rules Amended ICC Cricket Rules New Cricket Rules
Photo Gallery

